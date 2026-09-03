No Italian has won at Monza in 60 years, and Antonelli faces a major uphill task to end that curse

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has issued a brutal reminder as Kimi Antonelli prepares to take an FIA grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix - F1 doesn't reward sentimentality.

Antonelli heads to his home race in Monza having been the star of the season so far, currently leading the standings by 59 points ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, and on track to become the sport's youngest ever world champion.

Given Antonelli's fine form this season, the Mercedes driver offered the passionate Italian F1 fans hope that a long Monza curse could be broken this weekend, with no Italian driver having won the Italian Grand Prix since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966.

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However, those hopes have now been crushed, with Antonelli set to be hit with an FIA grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix due to installing new power unit components beyond his penalty-free allowance for the season.

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Wolff: F1 doesn't reward sentimentality

Mercedes could have chosen to introduce the new power unit elements and take the grid penalty elsewhere, but with its long straights Monza offers a much greater opportunity to overtake than many other tracks on the F1 calendar.

As such, the Silver Arrows have had to put sentiment aside, sacrificing Antonelli's chances of winning his home race for the greater good.

"For us, Monza begins with a challenge. Kimi will take a power unit penalty and start from the back of the grid." Wolff said.

"It's disappointing for him and for the fans who want to see him fighting from the front in his home race, but our sport doesn't reward sentiment.

"When you make decisions that benefit the championship campaign, sometimes you pay a short-term price. The objective now is straightforward: recover as many places as possible and maximise the points."

Mistakes more costly than ever

Wolff also touched upon the fact that it is an important stage of the season for the team, and that Mercedes can not afford to make any mistakes.

McLaren have won the last two grands prix in Hungary and the Netherlands, while Ferrari are also right up there in terms of pace, after Mercedes had started the year in dominant fashion.

"Monza and Madrid begin an important period for us," Wolff explained.

"The field has compressed to the point where several teams can win on merit, and the price of a mistake is much higher.

"We have put ourselves in a strong position in both championships, but nobody in our team is under any illusion about how difficult the next races will be."

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