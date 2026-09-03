Former Ferrari F1 boss Luca di Montezemolo believes there is a 'leadership shortage' at Maranello and team principal Fred Vasseur is not to blame.

The 58-year-old Frenchman has been at the helm of the Scuderia since 2023, but has yet to deliver titles to the adoring but demanding tifosi.

Once again the team's race strategy is under a very harsh spotlight after an acrimonious end to the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort 11 days ago.

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Lewis Hamilton was critical afterwards following an afternoon where he felt strategic mistakes cost him a valuable spot on the podium.

The morning after, Vasseur held a one-hour call with Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc to discuss the previous day's events, and later the British star would take to social media to backtrack from his strong criticism.

The heat though remains on Vasseur and Ferrari as they head to their home Italian Grand Prix this weekend. Results are expected at Monza and once again it is the team principal with the target on his back.

'Leadership shortage' at Maranello

Di Montezemolo does not believe he is the major problem though, appearing to claim that the biggest issues come from above.

The 79-year-old himself presided over a glorious era of Ferrari success which saw the great Michael Schumacher win five consecutive titles between 2000 and 2004. It's fair to say he does not see the same structure in place at Maranello today.

Speaking to Italian outlet Quotidiano Nazionale, he claimed: "Well, you know what I think. For years I've been arguing that there's a leadership shortage at Maranello. And of course, here I'm only referring to the reality of Formula 1.

Di Montezemolo believes Ferrari are lacking at the very top.

"After the last race in Holland, I heard criticism of Fred Vasseur for not giving team orders between Hamilton and Leclerc.

"But, you see, beyond that episode, we should all ask ourselves who the French manager might be dealing with within the company.

"I don't want to sound nostalgic, but I remember that when [Jean] Todt in Austria forced Barrichello to let Schumacher win a race because, right or wrong in the eyes of the public, that was in the team's best interests.

'I sense Vasseur's loneliness'

"Well, the Brazilian complained a lot. I, who was the president, called him and said: 'I represent Ferrari, you are our employee, if you don't like Todt's decisions, go find another team'."

Di Montezemolo clearly believes that type of backing from above is not present for Vasseur now, adding: "I sense Vasseur's loneliness. Who would have his back if he had to make a decision, perhaps even an unpopular one? Tell me."

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