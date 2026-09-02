close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
An image of Red Bull F1 drivers Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen in conversation

Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury

An image of Red Bull F1 drivers Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen in conversation — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury

Red Bull and Racing Bulls have been forced into another driver swap

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Red Bull Racing have confirmed that Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix, with Isack Hadjar once again ruled out through injury.

Lawson stepped in as a late replacement ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix last time out, with Hadjar having suffered a wrist injury over the summer break.

In Zandvoort, all of the talk around Hadjar's injury suggested it was minor, and that he would be back in the car for Monza, only sitting out in the Netherlands out of an abundance of caution.

However, Red Bull has now confirmed that Hadjar will also miss this weekend's action, with Lawson once again the man to replace him in the RB22 after finishing seventh last time out.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull consider driver change as Vettel return confirmed

Lawson to drive for Red Bull at Italian GP, Hadjar out

Taking to their social media channels on Wednesday, Red Bull shared a short update on the situation, including the latest on Hadjar's recovery.

"Liam will drive alongside Max at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Isack continues to make encouraging progress following the wrist injury sustained during the summer break," Red Bull confirmed.

"The team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Tsunoda in at Racing Bulls

With Lawson stepping up to Red Bull from his full-time seat with Racing Bulls, it has also handed Yuki Tsunoda another opportunity to race in F1.

The Japanese driver is the reserve driver at Red Bull and Racing Bulls, and got the nod to drive for the latter in Zandvoort, with Lawson's car needing a replacement after his temporary promotion to Red Bull.

Considering he hadn't driven an F1 car competitively for months, Tsunoda put on a respectable showing in Zandvoort, finishing 11th in the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver will now be looking to impress once again at Monza, with his future in the sport remaining unclear.

READ MORE: Bombshell new Honda report claims true extent of Aston Martin power vacuum

READ MORE: Ferrari announce peace talks with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Related

F1 Red Bull Yuki Tsunoda Liam Lawson Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen, his manager and more: Winners and losers from F1's sizzling 2026 silly season

Max Verstappen, his manager and more: Winners and losers from F1's sizzling 2026 silly season

  • Yesterday 20:45
Lewis Hamilton signs Ferrari extension and three other F1 silly season moves

Lewis Hamilton signs Ferrari extension and three other F1 silly season moves

  • Today 13:57
F1 News Today: Aston Martin power struggle, cash-strapped Mercedes 'need GoFundMe'

F1 News Today: Aston Martin power struggle, cash-strapped Mercedes 'need GoFundMe'

  • Today 07:30
Red Bull consider major driver decision with change likely

Red Bull consider major driver decision with change likely

  • Yesterday 15:27
Key Ferrari F1 figure leaves Maranello on eve of Italian Grand Prix

Key Ferrari F1 figure leaves Maranello on eve of Italian Grand Prix

  • 24 minutes ago
Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race

Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

18:45
Key Ferrari F1 figure leaves Maranello on eve of Italian Grand Prix
17:45
Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race
15:27
Lando Norris F1 title boost as McLaren introduce genius upgrade at Italian Grand Prix
13:57
Lewis Hamilton signs Ferrari extension and three other F1 silly season moves
12:27
Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc peace talks
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race

1 hour ago
Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury Red Bull Racing

Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury

2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton signs Ferrari extension and three other F1 silly season moves F1 Silly Season

Lewis Hamilton signs Ferrari extension and three other F1 silly season moves

Today 13:57
Kimi Antonelli is battling a 60-year Monza curse as F1 hits Italian Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli is battling a 60-year Monza curse as F1 hits Italian Grand Prix

Today 11:05
Ontdek het op Google Play
x