Red Bull and Racing Bulls have been forced into another driver swap

Red Bull Racing have confirmed that Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix, with Isack Hadjar once again ruled out through injury.

Lawson stepped in as a late replacement ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix last time out, with Hadjar having suffered a wrist injury over the summer break.

In Zandvoort, all of the talk around Hadjar's injury suggested it was minor, and that he would be back in the car for Monza, only sitting out in the Netherlands out of an abundance of caution.

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However, Red Bull has now confirmed that Hadjar will also miss this weekend's action, with Lawson once again the man to replace him in the RB22 after finishing seventh last time out.

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Lawson to drive for Red Bull at Italian GP, Hadjar out

Taking to their social media channels on Wednesday, Red Bull shared a short update on the situation, including the latest on Hadjar's recovery.

"Liam will drive alongside Max at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Isack continues to make encouraging progress following the wrist injury sustained during the summer break," Red Bull confirmed.

"The team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Tsunoda in at Racing Bulls

With Lawson stepping up to Red Bull from his full-time seat with Racing Bulls, it has also handed Yuki Tsunoda another opportunity to race in F1.

The Japanese driver is the reserve driver at Red Bull and Racing Bulls, and got the nod to drive for the latter in Zandvoort, with Lawson's car needing a replacement after his temporary promotion to Red Bull.

Considering he hadn't driven an F1 car competitively for months, Tsunoda put on a respectable showing in Zandvoort, finishing 11th in the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver will now be looking to impress once again at Monza, with his future in the sport remaining unclear.

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