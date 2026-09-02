F1 News Today: Aston Martin power struggle, cash-strapped Mercedes 'need GoFundMe'
F1 News Today: Aston Martin power struggle, cash-strapped Mercedes 'need GoFundMe'
The biggest F1 headlines on Wednesday September 2Make us your Google favorite
Aston Martin look set for another tough weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, with chief Honda engineer Shintaro Orihara admitting that their power unit could struggle at Monza.
The Honda power unit has been a real thorn in Aston Martin's side so far this season, but hope arrived in the form of a new spec upgrade at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out.
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Toto Wolff 'needs GoFundMe' as F1 expert analyses Mercedes misery
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff runs an F1 operation worth $6billion and he is a billionaire himself, so when he recently pleaded paddock poverty it raised more than a few eyebrows.
The 54-year-old Austrian claimed: "We haven't got enough money to put developments on the cars" when asked about how the Silver Arrows could respond to aggressive upgrades from Ferrari and McLaren.
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Red Bull consider major driver decision with change likely
It is Italian Grand Prix week, and still nobody is quite sure who'll be driving the second Red Bull car alongside Max Verstappen from Friday onwards.
Last time out at Zandvoort, that was Liam Lawson - filling in for Isack Hadjar after the Frenchman suffered a fractured wrist while training over the summer break.
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New Lewis Hamilton Ferrari contract could force F1 star to leave team
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari renaissance could force a very very talented young driver to leave the team.
A few short months ago, many were predicting this could be the 41-year-old Hamilton's last season at Maranello after a disastrous 2025 with the Scuderia.
But the British star's first win in red and the continuing threat of a real title challenge mean he is likely to be in Italy for a little while yet.
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Lando Norris wants Verstappen and Hamilton money, this is why McLaren won't pay it
Just two days after penning a new McLaren deal, Lando Norris has already voiced dissatisfaction over his pay grade in F1.
The 26-year-old signed a new deal with the Woking team on Saturday, keeping him there until at least 2030 which would mark his 12th season at the team he started his F1 career with.
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F1 star insists no concerns about his future after massive team firing
Cadillac star Valtteri Bottas has denied that he has any concerns about his future at the team, despite recent upheaval.
Team principal Graeme Lowdon was sacked over the summer break, a surprise move which saw him replaced at the head of the team by former Alpine technical director Marcin Budkowski.
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