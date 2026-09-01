He'll be leaving a rival team to link up with Red Bull in 2027

Red Bull Racing have announced a replacement for Gianpiero Lambiase, with Tom McCullough to join the F1 team as their future Head of Racing.

Lambiase, who currently holds the title of Head of Racing alongside his duties as Max Verstappen's race engineer, is set to leave Red Bull no later than 2028, having signed to be Chief Racing Officer at McLaren.

Naturally, that leaves a huge void at Red Bull, but the Milton Keynes outfit have now filled it with the signing of McCullough from 2027.

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Red Bull confirm Tom McCullough signing

McCullough has been a long-serving member at Aston Martin and its various guises over the years (Racing Point, Force India), but he will be leaving the team at the end of the season to take on his new role.

Red Bull's official announcement came via their social media channels on Tuesday evening, after reports last month that the team were looking to bring the Aston Martin man in.

In their short statement, the team said that they were delighted with the appointment and looking forward to the wealth of experience and expertise that McCullough will bring to the role.

Tom McCullough is signing for Red Bull.

A new era for Red Bull

When he announced his decision to join McLaren earlier this year, Lambiase was the latest high-profile name to have decided to leave Red Bull, following the likes of Adrian Newey, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko out of the door, all of whom have left in recent seasons.

However, with Laurent Mekies now at the helm, the team are continuing to replace those names, with the signing of McCullough coming just over a month after the team also landed Gwen Lagrue from Mercedes.

Having spent over a decade with the Silver Arrows, Lagrue will now join Red Bull as the director of Red Bull's junior programme from 2027, a role previously held by Marko.

"Gwen is one of the very best talent developers in F1 and I know first-hand the expertise, leadership and passion he brings to developing young drivers," Mekies said in an official statement in July.

"The Red Bull Junior Programme has always been a cornerstone of Red Bull's success, and having Gwen lead it soon reflects the importance we continue to place on developing the next generation of F1 talent."

New era, same star

While the above changes represent a new era, the most important bit of business that Red Bull did this summer was signing Max Verstappen to a new contract.

The four-time world champion is now set to remain a Red Bull driver through the 2030 season, inking a blockbuster contract that is reportedly worth as much as half a billion dollars over its term, including bonuses.

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