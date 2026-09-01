Toto Wolff 'needs GoFundMe' as F1 expert analyses Mercedes misery

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff runs an F1 operation worth $6billion and he is a billionaire himself, so when he recently pleaded paddock poverty it raised more than a few eyebrows.

The 54-year-old Austrian claimed: "We haven't got enough money to put developments on the cars" when asked about how the Silver Arrows could respond to aggressive upgrades from Ferrari and McLaren.

The gap at the front of the field has narrowed significantly in recent races after Mercedes won the first six Grands Prix of 2026. McLaren and Ferrari both have a pair of race wins each since early June as their major improvements pay off.

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Meanwhile Mercedes are not expected to bring their next major package of upgrades until the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held in Malaysia on October 4.

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Wolff comments put F1 cost cap in focus

The whole narrative puts a focus on something which is very real, the sport's $215million cost cap. The figure which all teams must operate under when it comes to car development (and various other outlays).

Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner put Wolff's comments under the microscope as he analysed the situation at Mercedes, and pointed out that because up-to-date cap figures are not made public, nobody knows the real reason for Mercedes' current woes.

"I think we should set up a GoFundMe for Toto, that's the solution for it," he told the Red Flags podcast.

"He says two things there, we haven't got enough money, you do have enough money but you don't have any more because you planned very well to spend it efficiently and it is working because you're winning.

"Obviously spending it in the beginning, making the best car, helped you. Maybe you spent more on last year's budget."

Steiner referenced one key factor which is sometimes forgotten - the cap figure is about what you spend this year, not what you spend it on. So if you go hard on preparing next year's car, guess what, it still hit's this year's cap.

"You didn't win last year but we won this year. And maybe the end of the year you want to develop next year's car. Therefore, you need more money there to be competitive again straight out of the box next year.

'He's saying nothing and a lot'

"So he's saying nothing and a lot in this message, being Toto, 'oh, we haven't got enough money'.

Steiner says we know the 'what', but not the 'why'.

"I think all the teams know when they're going to spend money and it's just how you plan it. Because the money you spend for developing the '27 car, that also goes in this cost cap. So if they are doing more on that, he didn't say that."

The long and the short is there is something in what Wolff is saying, but the devil is always in the detail as the F1 roadshow heads to Monza for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

"Until you have got the complete detail of their money spend, Toto can tell us what he wants because we will never be able to check it but he needs money - GoFundMe, desperate."

Despite Wolff's comments, and those from Steiner, things are still pretty positive for Mercedes this year as they lead both championship races.

Brilliant Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli has a 59-point advantage in the Drivers' standings while the team leads the Constructors' standings by 87 points.

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