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Bottas in Barcelona

F1 star insists no concerns about his future after massive team firing

Bottas in Barcelona — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star insists no concerns about his future after massive team firing

Not the most stable situation!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Cadillac star Valtteri Bottas has denied that he has any concerns about his future at the team, despite recent upheaval.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon was sacked over the summer break, a surprise move which saw him replaced at the head of the team by former Alpine technical director Marcin Budkowski.

Lowdon was broadly assumed to be one of the Finn's biggest supporters within the team, which let to Bottas being asked recently whether he's concerned that his time with the American team could be shorter than anticipated.

Neither of Cadillac's veteran drivers have scored a point in the team's debut season in the sport, having started the season predictably slowly and failed to develop at the same pace as teams around them.

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Bottas: I'm still all set for next year

"Not in the near future, no," Bottas told the media when asked if he was concerned about his future. "I'm still all set, obviously, for next year. But then eventually we're going to talk about what is happening beyond 2027, but that's not yet."

Asked about Lowden's surprise sacking, he admitted that it surprised him, saying: "I respect [the decision] and like with any change, time will always tell what change is good and what change is bad.

"I can't predict the future, and I don't know Marcin that well yet. I haven't worked with him in the past, and I've worked with Graeme quite a bit in the past, and it is just a personal relationship, but time will tell.

"I think that something needed to change; some of the issues we've had have been dragging along, but I didn't maybe expect such a big change. I was maybe expecting more stuff happening at the factory, but it is one of those things.

"We as drivers don't see what needs to be changed sometimes when it comes to these things, because we're obviously very focused on the driving and performance and giving our feedback. We are not the people who structure the team; that is not our job."

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F1 Cadillac Valtteri Bottas Graeme Lowdon

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