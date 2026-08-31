New F1 track poses huge driver traps after 19 red flags stop running at test event
New F1 track poses huge driver traps after 19 red flags stop running at test event
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The debut for the new Spanish Grand Prix home is just two weeks away and judging by the early sings it could be an eventful first race for the Madring circuit.
The Barcelona-Catalunya circuit has been the home of the Spanish Grand Prix every year since 1991 and while it remains on the F1 calendar in its own right, this year's official Spanish GP race takes place in the nation's capital.
The Madring is yet another street circuit but its layout promises a unique race for drivers and fans alike to enjoy.
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F3 cars cause 19 red flags at Madring
It also promises to be tough, very tough. F3 cars took part in a two-day test recently as part of checks to make sure the track will be ready for the F1 circus when it arrives for maiden race on September 13.
Here were the results... 19 red flags! Yes, F3 cars tried the track and turned it into a crashing contest. According to AS, there were nine red flags to stop the session on Monday and a further 10 on Tuesday.
While it will be no surprise to learn these were mostly due to contact with the concrete walls that line the circuit, the incidents were spread out. These red flags were brought out at turns 3, 5, 7, 11 and 14.
This may look like the circuit is too dangerous but this is more of a reflection on the challenge it offers.
Audi star: Madring is 'old school'
Freddie Slater, part of the Audi driver development programme, was fastest on the first day and had only positive things to say about the new circuit.
Slater was quoted by AS as saying: "It's an incredible, old school track with some interesting corners and a lot of character. It's possibly one of the most fun circuits to ride for a single lap."
That's promising. One of the more unusual aspects of the 19 red flags were that none of them occurred on the much talked about Monumental corner at Turn 12.
This is the high speed banked section of the track that will be sure to test the confidence of drivers.
Across the test session there were 120 marshals, 60 medical staff, nine ambulances, 23 firefighters, eight fire engines and 30 rescue assistant vehicles to deal with the busy couple of days of incidents.
We wait to see if the F1 stars with more powerful machinery can keep the red flag count in single figures at least, but for the time being it looks like we have have a technically demanding street circuit that will test the limits of the very best from any driver.
What does a lap of the Madring circuit look like?
Luckily, Ferrari have already got some laps in at the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both getting around the track without incident.
Also luckily, it was part of a Ferrari filming day, meaning we now have full lap footage of what the track looks like which you can follow below!
A first look at the Madring! ??— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 13, 2026
Ride on board with Charles and Lewis for a full lap of F1’s newest track ? pic.twitter.com/MS8XPPVEaa
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