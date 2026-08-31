Lewis Hamilton is up against it in his quest for F1 title number 8 in 2026, but all is not lost. He just needs a little help from his [Ferrari] friends.

The 41-year-old British superstar trails brilliant Mercedes prodigy by 59 points heading to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza next weekend (September 4-6) so the odds are absolutely against him right now.

Mercedes - despite their sporadic reliability issues - have had the best car all season and Antonelli's early-season run of five consecutive wins has him in a formidable position at the head of the standings.

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2026 F1 Driver Standings Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 242 2 George Russell Mercedes 183 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 183

But according to former Ferrari strategist turned F1 TV presenter Ruth Buscombe, there is a way back into the race for Hamilton. And it starts right at the heart of the Ferrari pit wall.

Last weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix we had the most acrimonious internal bickering of the season for the Scuderia, with Hamilton openly critical of the team's strategy as he looked to claim a crucial podium spot.

Yet again it appeared Ferrari were unable to get out from underneath their own feet as Hamilton finally came home in P4 with team-mate Charles Leclerc behind him in P5. Neither were happy with that had transpired at Zandvoort.

Much of the talk this week has been about Ferrari needing to make the call that Hamilton is the priority if they are to crown a first Drivers' champion at Maranello since Kimi Raikkonen way back in 2007. Something to this point they have been unable/unwilling to do.

Vasseur's Ferrari are trying to please everybody.

This is also a team which throughout history has put more store in having their drivers win a championship than any other. Make it make sense.

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Why Ferrari must favour Hamilton - Buscombe

According to Buscombe and her analytical model, this isn't just a theory that Hamilton would have a better chance of the title if Ferrari prioritised him, it's a significant gamechanger.

Writing in a fascinating post about the title race on her excellent Substack account, she explains: "You're 59 down in the drivers' with two cars that finished Sunday separated by half a second, and 87 down in the constructors'.

"On the fitted numbers, your car was quicker than both Mercedes at Zandvoort. Sit with how strange that is for a second. The problem this year has never been the machine. It's been running one strategy with two cars painted on it."

If that seems strange on the surface, Buscombe says the model just proves it, as she ads: "Now let me show you what that's costing, because I priced it. Run the championship 20,000 times at everyone's current form and Lewis wins 7.4 percent of them.

"Add one rule, the rule Mercedes already run, that when the two cars are circulating together the designated contender comes out ahead, and Lewis wins 35.6 percent.

"One radio rule, right? It moves him from a 13-to-1 shot to the wrong side of 2-to-1 against, it's worth 37 points of expected score across eleven weekends, and it drags Antonelli from 93 down to 64 without Ferrari finding a single extra tenth of pace."

Leclerc carries the cost, pay him back in 2027

The cost of Ferrari implementing this strategy would of course be something for Leclerc to bear, a man who recently signed a lucrative multi-year extension. If he and Hamilton are the present at Maranello, he is unquestionably the long-term future.

Buscombe though again puts the focus on cold, hard numbers to show why it is a no-brainer for the Scuderia.

"What does it cost? Charles's own title probability today is 0.29 percent, and the rule spends it. All of it.

"You are selling a 300-to-1 ticket to buy a one-in-three championship. And the case against the call is real, I want to be fair to it: Charles is the future of that team, choosing has franchise costs, and nobody at Maranello has forgotten how the Massa version of this story ended.

Leclerc would bear the cost of Ferrari prioritising Lewis.

"But that is precisely why you say it out loud, price the payback, and pay it in 2027, publicly. Charles at 0.13 a lap off Norris is still a loaded weapon. Aim him at Kimi, at strategy variance, at being the ghost car in every pit window Mercedes want to use."

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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