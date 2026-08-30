F1 star sends out call to rival teams: 'They should hire me'

Yuki Tsunoda has urged teams to take a chance on him for the 2027 season, after a surprise start at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

The former Red Bull driver got his first start in the new generation of F1 cars at Zandvoort on late notice, replacing Liam Lawson when the Racing Bulls star got called up to Red Bull in relief of the injured Isack Hadjar.

Tsunoda finished the race in 11th place, one spot ahead of his team-mate for the day Arvid Lindblad, and is expected to drop back into his normal reserve/testing role next time out at Monza if Hadjar recovers as expected.

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The Japanese driver is still without a seat for the 2027 season and, with contracts being extended left, right and centre, may be left out in the cold once again – with some talk this month that he could even make the jump to IndyCar.

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Tsunoda: I'm taking this result positively

It's beginning to look like only the second Haas seat will actually go to a new driver for 2027, with the trio of Rafael Camara, Leonardo Fornaroli and Ryo Hirakawa testing in an unofficial audition for that seat this week.

Asked if he thought he was able to showcase his abilities to teams ahead of a potential return to the grid, he told Auto Sport Web: "Yes. I know what I'm capable of, and I think I was able to clearly demonstrate my abilities to most people in the paddock.

"It was only one race and a few sessions, but I was able to compete with the top drivers and get close to scoring points. Of course, it would have been obviously better if I had scored points, but I think I did the best I could."

Asked about his future and what last weekend's race could do for it, he said: "With these regulations, I was only able to show a fraction of my abilities, but I'm definitely glad I was given the opportunity to race in F1, rather than having no chance at all.

"Of course, I honestly don't know what will happen next year, but I'm taking this result positively. So, what I'll do next is up to my manager and the other F1 teams that haven't decided on their lineups for next year. It depends on whether they want to hire me or not. But, yes, I think they should."

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