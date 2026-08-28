F1 team boss opens up on 2027 driver lineup as 'audition' held for Ferrari and McLaren stars

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has opened up on his team's driver plans for 2027, as rumours continue to swirl about Esteban Ocon's future.

The Frenchman appears to be very much on the hot seat, with a crucial test taking place this week in Portugal where a number of his potential successors are fighting to impress team brass.

That test, which started on Wednesday at Portimao, was reportedly set to feature Ferrari Driver Academy youngster Rafael Camara, with McLaren reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli and Toyota-backed Ryo Hirakawa (currently Haas' reserve driver).

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Ferrari and McLaren both appear to be pushing hard for their drivers to be given one of just a small handful of realistically available race seats for 2027, while Toyota's partnership with the team gives Hirakawa a fighting chance too.

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Haas 'in no rush' to make 2027 driver decisions

Team boss Komatsu spoke to F1.com about the team's driver plans for next season in the days leading up to the test, a TPE (Testing of Prior Cars) event at the Portuguese track which will return to the calendar next season.

“We’re not in any rush," he said. "We’re focused on our two drivers, Ollie and Esteban, trying to get the best out of them. They’ve got the tough challenge, right?

“You know what they’re capable of. You know, Ollie has shown it repeatedly. Esteban, when he is happy with the car, you know what he can do.

“So we need to really just focus on providing them with the best possible car, best set-up adaptation, and get the best out of them. And then both of our drivers are fully focused.”

Haas boss: Being the smallest team is hard

“This is the biggest regulation change ever,” Komatsu explained. “So us being the smallest team, we expect that we’re going to really be struggling to keep up with the other big boys in the development race.

“We started the season extremely well, much better than anyone can think of, and then from that moment I think that’s the reality. With our constraints, we’re trying to develop the car as fast as possible, but the other guys are putting performance on the car faster than us. That’s the reality.

“Then, to be fair, honestly, it’s nothing against the guys in the team – they’re doing a fantastic job, they’re working together, and then for us to have a chance to keep up with the other guys, everything has to be perfect, right? Everything. In life, that’s not something you can ask for all the time.

“I really do think I need to provide them with a better environment, facilitate it, so that they can show what they’re capable of. I’m sure of that. But the good thing is those tough times show the character, right? And then there’s no blame culture.

“We looked at the problem: what’s the issue, where are we lacking downforce, why the drivability is not great, what are the drivers struggling with? We’re all on the same page, trying to fix the issue, trying to put performance on the car. But of course, again, that takes time.

“Lots of things we’re putting in place will take time for it to materialise, but we’ve just got to believe in ourselves, the teamwork, support each other, and we’ll get through it like we did the last two years.”

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