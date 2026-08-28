close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
An image of Haas F1 star Esteban Ocon speaking to the media

F1 team boss opens up on 2027 driver lineup as 'audition' held for Ferrari and McLaren stars

An image of Haas F1 star Esteban Ocon speaking to the media — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 team boss opens up on 2027 driver lineup as 'audition' held for Ferrari and McLaren stars

Out with the old...?

Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has opened up on his team's driver plans for 2027, as rumours continue to swirl about Esteban Ocon's future.

The Frenchman appears to be very much on the hot seat, with a crucial test taking place this week in Portugal where a number of his potential successors are fighting to impress team brass.

That test, which started on Wednesday at Portimao, was reportedly set to feature Ferrari Driver Academy youngster Rafael Camara, with McLaren reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli and Toyota-backed Ryo Hirakawa (currently Haas' reserve driver).

Ferrari and McLaren both appear to be pushing hard for their drivers to be given one of just a small handful of realistically available race seats for 2027, while Toyota's partnership with the team gives Hirakawa a fighting chance too.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen told to block 'GP' move as top star in $70m contract talks

Haas 'in no rush' to make 2027 driver decisions

Team boss Komatsu spoke to F1.com about the team's driver plans for next season in the days leading up to the test, a TPE (Testing of Prior Cars) event at the Portuguese track which will return to the calendar next season.

“We’re not in any rush," he said. "We’re focused on our two drivers, Ollie and Esteban, trying to get the best out of them. They’ve got the tough challenge, right?

“You know what they’re capable of. You know, Ollie has shown it repeatedly. Esteban, when he is happy with the car, you know what he can do.

“So we need to really just focus on providing them with the best possible car, best set-up adaptation, and get the best out of them. And then both of our drivers are fully focused.”

Haas boss: Being the smallest team is hard

“This is the biggest regulation change ever,” Komatsu explained. “So us being the smallest team, we expect that we’re going to really be struggling to keep up with the other big boys in the development race.

“We started the season extremely well, much better than anyone can think of, and then from that moment I think that’s the reality. With our constraints, we’re trying to develop the car as fast as possible, but the other guys are putting performance on the car faster than us. That’s the reality.

“Then, to be fair, honestly, it’s nothing against the guys in the team – they’re doing a fantastic job, they’re working together, and then for us to have a chance to keep up with the other guys, everything has to be perfect, right? Everything. In life, that’s not something you can ask for all the time.

“I really do think I need to provide them with a better environment, facilitate it, so that they can show what they’re capable of. I’m sure of that. But the good thing is those tough times show the character, right? And then there’s no blame culture.

“We looked at the problem: what’s the issue, where are we lacking downforce, why the drivability is not great, what are the drivers struggling with? We’re all on the same page, trying to fix the issue, trying to put performance on the car. But of course, again, that takes time.

“Lots of things we’re putting in place will take time for it to materialise, but we’ve just got to believe in ourselves, the teamwork, support each other, and we’ll get through it like we did the last two years.”

HAMILTON vs LECLERC: 'Squabbles, skirmishes and radio blackouts' as rivalry laid bare

READ MORE: Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin

Related

F1 Haas Esteban Ocon Ayao Komatsu

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey hold 'deep talks' at Aston Martin HQ with future uncertain

Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey hold 'deep talks' at Aston Martin HQ with future uncertain

  • 6 minutes ago
'Move over Charles' - F1 insider pitches genius idea to take team radio to a whole new level

'Move over Charles' - F1 insider pitches genius idea to take team radio to a whole new level

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes confirm major George Russell penalty for upcoming race

Mercedes confirm major George Russell penalty for upcoming race

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner saved Red Bull and why Verstappen didn't sign for McLaren

F1 News Today: Christian Horner saved Red Bull and why Verstappen didn't sign for McLaren

  • Today 16:55
F1 star reveals real truth on 'paddock rumours' after silly season exit speculation

F1 star reveals real truth on 'paddock rumours' after silly season exit speculation

  • Today 15:59
Ferrari unveil first look at stunning Michael Schumacher tribute for Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari unveil first look at stunning Michael Schumacher tribute for Italian Grand Prix

  • Today 13:55

Just in

20:58
Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey hold 'deep talks' at Aston Martin HQ with future uncertain
19:43
'Move over Charles' - F1 insider pitches genius idea to take team radio to a whole new level
18:45
Mercedes confirm major George Russell penalty for upcoming race
16:55
F1 News Today: Christian Horner saved Red Bull and why Verstappen didn't sign for McLaren
15:59
F1 star reveals real truth on 'paddock rumours' after silly season exit speculation
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes confirm major George Russell penalty for upcoming race Mercedes

Mercedes confirm major George Russell penalty for upcoming race

2 hours ago
Ferrari unveil first look at stunning Michael Schumacher tribute for Italian Grand Prix Michael Schumacher

Ferrari unveil first look at stunning Michael Schumacher tribute for Italian Grand Prix

Today 13:55
Teenage Red Bull star gets 'incredible' first F1 test as Racing Bulls rumours swirl F1 News & Gossip

Teenage Red Bull star gets 'incredible' first F1 test as Racing Bulls rumours swirl

Today 12:35
F1 Driver Salaries: Lewis Hamilton has now entered the room F1 Driver Salaries

F1 Driver Salaries: Lewis Hamilton has now entered the room

Today 10:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x