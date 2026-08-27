Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin
Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin
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Honda have got the band back together as the power unit supplier looks to recreate the Adrian Newey glory years for Aston Martin.
Newey was at Red Bull when Max Verstappen claimed four consecutive world titles between 2021 and 2024 - all powered by a Honda engine.
But when the 67-year-old design genius got deep into the weeds of a Honda partnership with Honda for his new team Aston Martin in late 2025, there was a major problem.
Team principal Newey found that many of the key staff who worked on that Red Bull partnership for Honda, were not involved with the Aston Martin relationship.
While there were other issues, this has been held up as one of the main reasons why the new partnership has got off to such a nightmare start. It was just before the opening race in Australia in March that we found out the extent of the issues.
Newey revealed that the Honda power unit for the AMR26 car produced vibrations so bad they risked permanent nerve damage to drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Just finishing a race at that stage was virtually impossible.
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Key hires have Honda set for success again
Fast forward five months and at last there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The Honda/AM relationship is now on a much sounder footing, and the first upgrade to that power unit arrived last weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. That and Newey's chassis upgrades enable Fernando Alonso to finish P9 and claim two championship points.
There is another major reason for optimism as well - many of those key staff who made such a success of working with Red Bull are now back and involved with the Aston Martin power unit.
Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe confirmed the signings during an interview with Barcelona outlet Mundo Deportivo this week.
When asked about the perceived issue around talent and knowledge, he responded: "Yes, there was a problem, but now there isn't, because we've hired enough engineers, both in quantity and quality. So now we're fine.
When asked if Honda had brought back those key staff who worked on the F1 project during the Red Bull years, he added: "Yes that's how it is. Not everyone, but the important people who worked there have returned to the F1 project."
Newey relationship is strong, and a positive
Watanabe is convinced that Honda will one day again reach the pinnacle of F1 and power Aston Martin to the front of the grid. But he is at pains to stress this is a long-term project and believes the Newey relationship is now a real positive.
"We work very closely and very well together. Of course, with the current regulations, a new partner, and new fuel, it's not easy to form a single team from scratch.
"Because we had a very difficult start, to overcome this situation we've had very close and in-depth discussions, and that has greatly improved our communication."
Watanabe believes that Honda's chances of success with Aston Martin are strengthened by the fact they have been here before. This is far from their first rodeo.
"Basically, every challenge has made us stronger. And behind every success lie countless challenges. It happened to us with Senna and with Max.
"Success comes after overcoming every challenge, and none of us doubt that. The members of HRC Sakura, HRC UK, and Aston Martin at Silverstone are working together to overcome the difficulties. We are in the midst of the challenge, on the road to success."
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