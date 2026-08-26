Move over Sadiq Khan, how Kelly Piquet would make London better

Kelly Piquet revealing her 'manifesto' to be Mayor of London wasn't quite on our F1 bingo card today, but we're here for it.

The 37-year-old Brazilian-Dutch model and influencer is best known globally these days as F1 paddock royalty - partner of four-time world champion Max Verstappen and mother of his one-year-old baby daughter Lily.

Kelly's favourite thing in the world is travelling, and the English capital just happens to be one of her favourite places. That's why she features in the 'My London' column of 'The Standard' newspaper this week.

Party Time: If Kelly P was Mayor of London

The publication tackled Kelly on a number of topics, but one that definitely stood out was what she'd do if she was Mayor for a day. Move over Sadiq Khan!

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She told The Standard: "I’d create more pedestrian-only areas, hold more outdoor fitness classes and organise a giant city-wide summer dinner party."

Did somebody say party? Vote Kelly!

First dates and romantic weekends

Kelly was also asked about the best way to spend a first date in the capital, answering: "A walk around Notting Hill followed by dinner at Gold. It’s relaxed, charming and perfect for a good conversation."

The logical next step for a blossoming relationship after the first date is out of the way is of course a romantic weekend. And London? Kelly has thoughts of course:

"For a romantic weekend, I love the Bulgari hotel. It’s elegant, discreet and has one of my favourite spas. When I’m travelling with my daughters, I usually stay at the Connaught. The service is incredible and it is warm, comfortable and family-friendly."

As for the most iconic Londoner, Kelly properly nailed it as she responded: "David Bowie. He was a true original who influenced music, fashion and culture."

Couldn't have put it better ourselves...

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