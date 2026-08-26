F1 Driver Salaries: Norris set to overtake Hamilton as '$70m contract talks' revealed
F1 Driver Salaries: Norris set to overtake Hamilton as '$70m contract talks' revealed
Norris is about to get PAIDMake us your Google favorite
Lando Norris could be about to overtake Lewis Hamilton in F1's 2026 pay scale with the reigning world champion reportedly in talks with McLaren about a blockbuster new contract.
The dust is still settling in the affluent surroundings of Monaco (where most of the drivers live of course) after Max Verstappen reset the market with his massive Red Bull extension last Thursday.
The extension, through to 2030, will pay Verstappen a reported $107million per season - a record payday for an F1 driver by some distance. It takes him well clear of Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton ($60million APY) in second place.
Now the seven-time world champion could be about to lose P2 in the salary standings with the 26-year-old Norris reportedly in talks with McLaren about a new deal.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen told to block Lambiase McLaren transfer: 'Money changes everything'
No Verstappen, but McLaren can focus on Norris now
With a move for Verstappen now obviously off the table, the team in papaya can concentrate on ensuring that Norris stays with them for the long-term
F1 insider Marc Limacher claims that talks between McLaren and Norris began at the end of June about a new deal worth $70million per season. He also claims the new deal would kick in from 2027.
Once Norris is signed, sealed and delivered for the long run, the next big question for McLaren would be the future of Oscar Piastri. The Australian currently earns a reported $13million but his stock has fallen somewhat since he led the championship standings at the 2025 summer break.
The 25-year-old Piastri was recently linked with a move to Red Bull in what would have been effectively a straight swap had Verstappen joined McLaren. He, his management team and McLaren all claimed though that there were was no chance of him moving.
F1 Driver Salaries 2026
The latest driver salaries on August 26, 2026 look like this:
|Driver
|Team
|Base salary
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$107m
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$60m
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$34m
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$34m
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$30m
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$30m
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$20m
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|$15m
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$13m
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$12m
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12m
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$8m
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$7m
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$7m
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$5m
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$5m
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$2m
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$2m
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|$1m
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$1m
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|<$1m
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|<$1m
Do F1 driver salaries count against the sport's cost cap?
Important point here - driver salaries DO NOT count against the $215million cost cap every team operates under in 2026.
Driver salaries, plus the top three salaries in the team and some other areas sit outside the cap. This means teams can try to hire the best drivers without impacting their ability to develop a winning car.
This means teams are totally free to spend whatever they want on signing drivers without impacting the money they have to spend on car development.
The only pressure of course comes from their own financial performance. But with the sport booming commercially and the cap helping keep costs down, that is less of a concern than it ever has been.
READ MORE: Mercedes and McLaren just gave Red Bull wings with a $500million Max Verstappen transfer mistake
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Hamilton admission, Newey's wife takes down critic, FIA steward quit in penalty row
- 54 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Driver Salaries: Norris set to overtake Hamilton as '$70m contract talks' revealed
Mercedes and McLaren just gave Red Bull wings with $500million Verstappen transfer mistake
Tragic death of Italian star reorders Antonelli priorities: 'First and foremost, health'
F1 Odds: Bad news for Lewis Hamilton as 2026 title race takes a new twist
Latest News
F1 Driver Salaries: Norris set to overtake Hamilton as '$70m contract talks' revealed
- 7 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton admission, Newey's wife takes down critic, FIA steward quit in penalty row
- 54 minutes ago
Honda boss wants to 'make history with Fernando Alonso', he just doesn't know when
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen told to block Lambiase McLaren transfer: 'Money changes everything'
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes and McLaren just gave Red Bull wings with $500million Verstappen transfer mistake
- 3 hours ago
Former F1 star quit FIA steward role after TV backlash over Lewis Hamilton penalty
- Today 08:15
Most read
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august