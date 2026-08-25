Tragic death of Italian star reorders Antonelli priorities: 'First and foremost, health'

As Marco Antonelli spoke about his son Kimi on his 20th birthday, the F1 dad provided wisdom we can all learn from.

Marco spoke at length with respected Italian outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport to mark the occasion, and it is a fascinating read.

Kimi, of course, has the F1 world at his feet right now, he leads the championship standings by 59 points and has six race wins in an incredible sophomore season so far.

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Pretty soon he will also ascend from the ranks of F1's lowest-paid pilots to one of the highest when Mercedes surely lavish him with the financial riches his performances deserve.

But while money and glory are wonderful, there are some things which will always be more important, as Antonelli Snr pointed out in the most moving of ways.

Last Thursday (August 20) the sport lost Italian driver Cedric Sbirrazzuoli on the day of his 39th birthday as cancer claimed his life. For Marco Antonelli, the passing of the Ferrari GT3 star was a tragic moment which acts as a painful reminder of what really matters.

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Sbirrazzuoli death a poignant reminder

When asked by Gazzetta what he wishes for young Kimi, he answered: "First and foremost, health, which is something we too often take for granted. A few days ago we said goodbye to a young driver of just 39 years old [Cedric Sbirrazzuoli], who had previously raced with my team, and events like this reorder our priorities.

"I also hope he remains who he is, sweet and generous, and continues to do what he loves for as long as possible."

Marco Antonelli had a poignant message and wish for son Kimi.

While Kimi's entry into F1 has been the culmination of much hard work and no little talent from all concerned, Marco says there were other forces at play.

"We never saw it as a goal to be achieved at all costs. Motorsport has always been part of our daily lives, as a family, so Kimi started racing with the same mentality we have in managing our team.

"Then Formula 1 came along, thanks to Kimi's demonstrated talent but also to a healthy dose of luck in finding Mercedes, who chose to believe in him.

"But we never thought about getting to where we are. Just think that my son's dream as a child wasn't to race in F1 but in the DTM! [German touring car category, ed.]"

It all started with tears

As young Kimi turns 20, at the very summit of F1, his father remember the first time he ever got behind a wheel. It was a moment which ended in tears.

"We were at the Sarno track in 2007. Kimi had just turned one, and we had taken him with us to this event organised for a company with road cars, racing cars, and karts.

"There were lots of guests, and at a certain point, in a free moment, I remember sitting behind the wheel of one of the karts and holding him in my arms.

"At that age, kids are usually scared by the noise, but at the end of the lap, Veronica, his mother, pulled him down from the kart, and he started crying because he wouldn't take his little hands off the wheel."

Should Antonelli become the sport's youngest ever world champion later this year, the tears will be ones of joy and not pain. It has been quite the story so far, and we are still only in the opening chapter.

A very happy 20th birthday to Kimi from everybody at GPFans.

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