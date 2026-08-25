Lewis Hamilton is 'a sweet, classy gentleman', Hollywood A-Lister gushes over F1 superstar

Everybody loves Lewis Hamilton, and the seven-time F1 world champion now has yet another famous fan in the shape of Hollywood A-lister Glenn Close.

The 41-year-old British superstar has been very much enjoying his life off the track this year as he dates reality TV megastar and Skims founder Kim Kardashian.

The couple have been the sport's newest power couple since news of their relationship broke in late January, and recently shared regular updates as they spent time together during F1's summer break.

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Lewis has also been taking a keen interest in Kim's projects, including the 'All's Fair' TV show in which she appears with 'Fatal Attraction' star Close and Naomi Watts.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton backtracks after Ferrari criticism - 'That wasn't the best version of me'

Lewis Hamilton drops by 'All's Fair' set

Production for the second season of the Ryan Murphy show is under way, and Lewis recently visited the set with Kim and got to meet Close in the process.

It's fair to say she was blown away by the charm of the Ferrari star as she shared a photo of their meeting on Instagram.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Sir Lewis came by our ALL'S FAIR location. I LOVED meeting him. What a sweet, classy gentleman he is. Thank you, Kim, from bringing him by. "

Lewis and Kim have fans gushing

Lewis and Kim have had fans gushing over how happy they appear to be together in their recent photo drops.

The couple appear to have taken their relationship to a whole new level, sharing time together with their families on an idyllic summer getaway in Hawaii.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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