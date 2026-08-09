F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co in 2026?
F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co in 2026?
From youngest to oldest, here is how the grid looks in 2026Make us your Google favorite
For the 2026 season it seems like it's the age of the veteran drivers as the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are still pounding out the quick laps like it's 2010.
Certainly, in recent years, some drivers have moved through the ranks quicker than ever, with current champion Max Verstappen the youngest to take part in a race weekend at the age of 17 years and three days.
That seems to have worked out pretty well since for him and Red Bull.
But what about the rest of the grid? From the legends of Hamilton and Alonso to the young pretenders such as Arvid Lindblad and even world champion Lando Norris, what is the age range of the current drivers competing in F1?
F1 drivers and their age in 2026
|Driver
|Team
|Born
|Age
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|November 13, 1999
|26
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|April 6, 2001
|25
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|February 15, 1998
|28
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|August 25, 2006
|19
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|September 30, 1997
|28
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|September 28, 2004
|21
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|January 7, 1985
|41
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|October 16, 1997
|28
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|March 23, 1996
|30
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|September 1, 1994
|31
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App RB
|February 11, 2002
|24
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App RB
|August 8, 2007
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|July 29, 1981
|45
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|October 29, 1998
|27
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|September 17, 1996
|29
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|May 9, 2005
|21
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|August 19, 1987
|38
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|October 14, 2004
|21
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|February 7, 1996
|30
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|May 27, 2003
|23
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|January 26, 1990
|36
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|August 28, 1989
|36
Who are the oldest and youngest drivers on the grid in 2026?
The oldest driver on the grid in 2026 is 45-year-old Fernando Alonso, who joined Aston Martin in 2023 on a multi-year contract. Alonso's first season in the sport was in 2001, meaning his career now spans three separate decades.
Red Bull new boy Arvid Lindblad is the youngest at 18 years old.
What is the average age of an F1 driver in 2026?
The average age of a driver on the current F1 grid is 28, with this number pulled upwards by Hamilton and Alonso, the two oldest competitors in 2026.
The oldest ever F1 world champion
Juan Manuel Fangio is comfortably the oldest driver to win the F1 championship, at the age of 46 years and 41 days when he triumphed in August 1957.
The youngest ever F1 world champion
Though Verstappen ran him close, Vettel was the youngest at 23 years and 134 days in 2010.
The oldest driver to win an F1 race
Luigi Fagioli was 53 years and 22 days old when he won the French Grand Prix in 1951. He actually shared the victory with the aforementioned Fangio.
The youngest driver to win an F1 race
Max Verstappen was just 18 years of age when he took the chequered flag in 2016 at the Spanish Grand Prix.
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and co?
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