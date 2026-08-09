F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

From youngest to oldest, here is how the grid looks in 2026

For the 2026 season it seems like it's the age of the veteran drivers as the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are still pounding out the quick laps like it's 2010.

Certainly, in recent years, some drivers have moved through the ranks quicker than ever, with current champion Max Verstappen the youngest to take part in a race weekend at the age of 17 years and three days.

That seems to have worked out pretty well since for him and Red Bull.

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But what about the rest of the grid? From the legends of Hamilton and Alonso to the young pretenders such as Arvid Lindblad and even world champion Lando Norris, what is the age range of the current drivers competing in F1?

F1 drivers and their age in 2026

Driver Team Born Age Lando Norris McLaren November 13, 1999 26 Oscar Piastri McLaren April 6, 2001 25 George Russell Mercedes February 15, 1998 28 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes August 25, 2006 19 Max Verstappen Red Bull September 30, 1997 28 Isack Hadjar Red Bull September 28, 2004 21 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari January 7, 1985 41 Charles Leclerc Ferrari October 16, 1997 28 Alex Albon Williams March 23, 1996 30 Carlos Sainz Williams September 1, 1994 31 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App RB February 11, 2002 24 Arvid Lindblad Visa Cash App RB August 8, 2007 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin July 29, 1981 45 Lance Stroll Aston Martin October 29, 1998 27 Esteban Ocon Haas September 17, 1996 29 Ollie Bearman Haas May 9, 2005 21 Nico Hulkenberg Audi August 19, 1987 38 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi October 14, 2004 21 Pierre Gasly Alpine February 7, 1996 30 Franco Colapinto Alpine May 27, 2003 23 Sergio Perez Cadillac January 26, 1990 36 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac August 28, 1989 36

Who are the oldest and youngest drivers on the grid in 2026?

The oldest driver on the grid in 2026 is 45-year-old Fernando Alonso, who joined Aston Martin in 2023 on a multi-year contract. Alonso's first season in the sport was in 2001, meaning his career now spans three separate decades.

Red Bull new boy Arvid Lindblad is the youngest at 18 years old.

What is the average age of an F1 driver in 2026?

The average age of a driver on the current F1 grid is 28, with this number pulled upwards by Hamilton and Alonso, the two oldest competitors in 2026.

The oldest ever F1 world champion

Juan Manuel Fangio is comfortably the oldest driver to win the F1 championship, at the age of 46 years and 41 days when he triumphed in August 1957.

The youngest ever F1 world champion

Though Verstappen ran him close, Vettel was the youngest at 23 years and 134 days in 2010.

The oldest driver to win an F1 race

Luigi Fagioli was 53 years and 22 days old when he won the French Grand Prix in 1951. He actually shared the victory with the aforementioned Fangio.

The youngest driver to win an F1 race

Max Verstappen was just 18 years of age when he took the chequered flag in 2016 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and co?

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