F1 Explained: What is 'lift and coast' and why do drivers do it?
Have you ever wondered why F1 drivers are told to 'lift and coast'? Or have you played the F1 game and want to understand why you can't just drive flat out?
The 'lift and coast' technique once again featured at the Austrian Grand Prix, after Ted Kravitz confirmed Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were forced to coast into the corner.
Ferrari's decision to 'lift and coast' is unique to their car and their ride height issue, lifting off the accelerator early to prevent wear on their skid block.
Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese GP for excessive wear to his Ferrari's skid block, and the team wanted to prevent a similar situation arising again in Austria.
However, protecting a car's skid block is not the typical reason F1 drivers 'lift and coast', and the technique has other practical uses.
What does it mean to 'lift and coast'?
F1 drivers like to hit the brakes at the last moment when they approach a corner, with drivers such as Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo renowned for their late braking style.
However, when a driver is 'lifting and coasting' they ease off the accelerator earlier than usual to allow the car to naturally slow down.
The 'lift' element of the name refers to when the driver lifts off the accelerator pedal, whilst 'coast' describes the motion of the car rolling without fully accelerating or braking.
Why do F1 drivers 'lift and coast?
F1 drivers 'lift and coast' for a variety of reasons including: fuel saving, tyre management and brake preservation.
Teams fill cars up with a specific and limited amount of fuel to carry them through a race, with modern F1 cars able to carry up to 110kg of fuel.
However, teams like to under-fuel their cars to achieve faster lap times and improve tyre life, so by 'lifting and coasting' a driver can reduce fuel consumption to ensure they don't run out by the chequered flag.
If F1 drivers attack each lap it places a lot of strain on their tyres, but 'lifting and coasting' allows them to manage their tyre wear so they do not degrade prematurely.
Brake wear is also a concern during a F1 race, but coasting can help reduce the load on brakes to ensure they last longer.
However, if a driver is forced to 'lift and coast' it can play into the hands of their rivals, as it causes a car to lose time and a competitor is then susceptible to an overtake from the car behind.
