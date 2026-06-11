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Alonso looking stressed in front of his Aston Martin F1 car on track with the white Honda logo behind him

Aston Martin claim major 2026 issue is 'gone'

Alonso looking stressed in front of his Aston Martin F1 car on track with the white Honda logo behind him — Photo: © IMAGO

Aston Martin claim major 2026 issue is 'gone'

Aston Martin are finally making progress

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The Aston Martin F1 team appear to be taking some positive steps in the right direction following an abysmal start to their 2026 campaign.

The Silverstone-based F1 squad had dreamt of turning over a new leaf this season thanks to a fresh start in the form of new chassis and power unit regulations, and a new hire in the form of design genius Adrian Newey.

But much to the despair of owner Lawrence Stroll, the team quite frankly couldn't have suffered a worse start to the season.

Even from the pre-season shakedown and testing it was clear their new power unit partnership with Honda had some serious teething issues which went on to manifest in disastrous ways across the opening rounds of this year's championship.

One major problem that emerged quickly was the vibrations from the Honda PU which Newey himself admitted ahead could cause both of the team's cars to retire at the opening round in Australia.

But one of the team's insiders has now revealed the issue has finally been fixed.

READ MORE: New Max Verstappen contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes

Aston Martin insider confirms major step forward

During an FIA press conference in Monaco during last Friday's proceedings, former F1 driver and Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa was questioned over the team's reliability issues.

When asked specifically about the vibrations and the seat problem that caused two-time champion Fernando Alonso to retire from the Canadian GP last month due to the pain, de la Rosa revealed: "Yes. I mean, there are many positives in the sense that the vibration issues are gone, past, it’s gone."

The 55-year-old continued: "Fernando did not say anything over the radio after FP1 [in Monaco] about his seat, which is positive as well, which means that all the work that has been done on Tuesday at this track, trying to fit his ’25 seat in this ’26 car, has worked.

"However, Lance was complaining about seat problems, so we still have to fix some other problems, but it is going in the right direction."

That trajectory went even further as the weekend progressed in the principality and a late demotion for Cadillac's Sergio Perez handed Alonso a promotion.

The 44-year-old now heads to his home race on a high having picked up Aston Martin's first point of the year after being bumped up the finishing order to P10.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm schedule hearing

Related

F1 Aston Martin Monaco Grand Prix Honda Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Pedro De La Rosa

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