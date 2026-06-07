Aston Martin snatch first F1 point of 2026 after FIA confirm late Monaco GP penalty
Aston Martin snatch first F1 point of 2026 after FIA confirm late Monaco GP penalty
Alonso and Aston Martin off the mark
Aston Martin finally have something to cheer in 2026 after Fernando Alonso secured the team's first point of what has been a nightmare season so far.
The team entered 2026 hoping that new arrival of legendary design genius Adrian Newey could help propel them into title contenders for this season's new rules and regulations, but their 2026 has been a horror show.
An underdeveloped Honda engine meant the team started the season with drivers barely able to finish a race due to the car's vibrations damaging the driver's hands, and with the overall package being one of the slowest in the field - left the team in a crisis.
While the vibration issues have been fixed, the team's pace is still one of the worst of all teams, with drivers Alonso and Lance Stroll the slowest two drivers on the entire grid in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.
But the race proved to be one of attrition, with seven retirements leaving just 15 finishers and many drivers suffering with FIA penalties during the race, which was won by Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes
This allowed Alonso to finish in 11th place on the road, one place outside the top 10 paying points positions.
READ MORE: Verstappen fury after retiring from Monaco GP: 'What the f*** man?!'
Cadillac hit with heartbreaking F1 penalty
Finishing 10th to pick up what looked like their first ever points in F1 in their debut season were Cadillac with Sergio Perez.
However, near the end of the 78 laps in Monaco the Mexican was notified of being under investigation for being in a false start position on the restart of the race of the race with 10 laps to go. A red flag had previously been brought out for concerns over the track surface following Charles Leclerc's crash for Ferrari.
Perez, who was hit by a similar penalty at the start of the race, was thrown the book by the FIA again with a 10-second time penalty added to his final time. This dropped him from the points in 10th down to 15th and last of all remaining runners.
An FIA statement said: The stewards heard from the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence.
"Video evidence showed clearly that the front right wheel of Car 11 was outside the starting box. The standard penalty is applied."
This demotion promoted Alonso up a position to 10th, securing Aston Martin's first point of what has been a wretched season so far.
There wasn't much luck though for Alonso's team-mate Stroll in Monaco, with the Canadian crashing out at the final corner having run over the area of the track that was breaking up.
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Monaco GP
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