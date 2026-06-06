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Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, generic, FP1, Monaco, 2026

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, generic, FP1, Monaco, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions

Saturday is all-important in Monaco

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Qualifying for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix takes centre stage today (Saturday, June 6), and the battle for pole should again be absolutely sensational.

Saturday in the principality always provides one of the most important qualifying sessions of the entire year, with the track notoriously difficult to overtake on during the 78-lap race on Sunday.

Whoever takes pole has a very good chance of claiming the race victory on Sunday and the 25 world championship points which come with it.

READ MORE: Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Qualifying takes place at 4pm local time (3pm UK, 10am Eastern) and once the session has concluded, you will be able to see the full results table below.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC
21TBCTBCTBC
22TBCTBCTBC

How to watch Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares major Ferrari verdict as FIA announce Monaco GP punishment

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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