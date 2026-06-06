F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Qualifying for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix takes centre stage today (Saturday, June 6), and the battle for pole should again be absolutely sensational.

Saturday in the principality always provides one of the most important qualifying sessions of the entire year, with the track notoriously difficult to overtake on during the 78-lap race on Sunday.

Whoever takes pole has a very good chance of claiming the race victory on Sunday and the 25 world championship points which come with it.

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READ MORE: Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Qualifying takes place at 4pm local time (3pm UK, 10am Eastern) and once the session has concluded, you will be able to see the full results table below.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC 21 TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC

How to watch Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares major Ferrari verdict as FIA announce Monaco GP punishment

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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