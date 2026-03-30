Honda reveal stunning new Aston Martin detail which changes everything

A revelation from Honda's president made during last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix could prove that Aston Martin's F1 2026 struggles go far beyond their power unit.

After three rounds of the sport's new regulations cycle, Aston Martin are far from competitive.

However, they can at least take away the positive that they finally managed to finish a full length grand prix on Sunday at Suzuka.

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Fernando Alonso crossed the line in P18, albeit a lap behind the 17 drivers in front of him, finishing ahead of only the Cadillac driver duo of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in the third round of the championship.

Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll did not make it to the chequered flag and was forced to bring his AMR26 into the garage, retiring from the race on lap 31 with a suspected water pressure issue.

But even 31 laps is a big improvement for Stroll, who only completed nine in Shanghai during the second grand prix of the year, where both Aston Martin drivers were unable to finish the race.

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Honda reveal Aston Martin chassis caused intense PU vibrations

A major concern for Alonso and Stroll this season has been the painful vibrations coming from the Honda power unit.

Prior to the Australian GP, team principal and managing technical partner Adrian Newey revealed that both drivers had shared concerns they could suffer permanent nerve damage due to the PU vibrations if they had to endure them for too many laps.

After the Chinese GP, Stroll described the sensation coming from the Honda PU as still being 'very uncomfortable' with Alonso confirming that whilst he had enjoyed temporary relief from the pain on Friday at Suzuka, the vibrations were once again a major problem on Saturday.

The Spaniard then warned that the issue did not appear to be a 'quick fix', and an admission from Honda president Koji Watanabe has also raised questions about where the problem itself is stemming from.

Speaking during the official FIA press conference at last weekend's Japanese GP, Watanabe revealed the vibrations coming from the Honda power unit were found to have been at an 'acceptable level' during initial testing, pointing out that it was only when the chassis was introduced that the vibrations became an issue.

"In the test on the dyno [dynamometer] the vibration is acceptable level, but once we integrate in the actual chassis, that vibration is getting much more than the test on the dyno," he revealed.

"So, of course only PU cannot solve the problem, only the PU, so we are really closely [working] together with Aston Martin Aramco to solve the problem, not only the power unit but also together with the chassis."

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