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George Russell, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

George Russell labelled a 'killer' by F1 boss

George Russell, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell labelled a 'killer' by F1 boss

Can George Russell bounce back

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has labelled George Russell a 'killer' in the 2026 title fight.

Russell's 19-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli has just come off a hat-trick of race victories and leads the championship by 20 points, with alarm bells starting to ring over the Brit's recent performances.

The Canadian Grand Prix has been branded as a must win event for Russell, to stem the threat of his younger team-mate and prevent him from gaining further confidence.

Mercedes will bring a raft of upgrades to the upcoming race weekend in Montreal, providing Russell with the perfect opportunity to come back fighting - hopefully without the interference of Red Bull and McLaren.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend

Wolff backs Russell comeback

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wolff confirmed that Russell will come back fighting for the title, and said: "George is a killer. What makes him so good is he never stops fighting or attacking.

"I've seen him throughout his career in junior formulas and karting and here (in F1). He's going for this and won't leave a stone unturned.

"I have no doubt the two of them will fight for points throughout the season."

"These things, he analyses them, looks at the data, comes to his conclusions, and the conclusion is that he's never been quite at ease on this track, and he never liked the smooth surface," he said.

"That's it. Tick the box. He's looking forward to Montreal.

"I don't think there's any relevance from the side to think about what would be at the end of the year."

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