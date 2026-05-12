Russell has plenty to prove at the next round of the F1 2026 championship

Mercedes F1 star George Russell is at risk of coming away from this year's Canadian Grand Prix and being immediately confronted with a career crisis.

The 28-year-old started the new regulations era off on strong form, taking an early lead in the drivers' standings and helping Mercedes to assert their dominance at the top of the constructors' championship.

But the Brit who was being hailed as the championship favourite before he had even hit the track this season is now facing a crisis of sorts if he cannot compete with his 19-year-old team-mate, Kimi Antonelli.

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The Italian racer was labelled as a risky signing when F1 team principal Toto Wolff announced he would be replacing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari likely came as a welcome change for Russell who could finally step up into the lead driver role with Mercedes.

Yet after just four rounds of the 2026 campaign, Russell has already lost the lead to his teenage team-mate.

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Russell must act fast to silence F1 doubters

Russell won the season-opening Australian GP back in March, but since then, Antonelli has broken multiple records, becoming the youngest championship leader in the sport's history after his Japanese GP win.

Earlier this month in Miami, Antonelli further cemented his position at the top of the standings after winning the first full-length US race of the season on a weekend where he also became the first driver to turn his first three career poles into race wins.

Antonelli is now 20 points ahead of Russell and with a three week break until the next round in Canada, the Brit will be stewing in the thought that he needs to make a statement, and soon.

Looking ahead to the Canadian GP during a recent episode of the Sky F1 Show, presenter Simon Lazenby discussed what a win would do for Russell next time out amid questions of whether he is capable of competing for the drivers' title this season.

"He has got to come back, George, and he's got to win Canada," said Lazenby.

"Otherwise, it goes from being an annoyance to a crisis, I think, for him.

"I don't think there's any other way you look at it. Four in a row for Kimi would say, 'I'm not here to mess around and be number two to you on a championship possible year'."

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has previously been a good track for Russell, and with Mercedes expected to bring upgrades to Canada, the upcoming grand prix can't come soon enough for the Brit.

When is the F1 Canadian GP?

F1 will return for the Canadian GP weekend between Friday, May 22 and Sunday, May 24.

The event will mark the fifth round of the 2026 championship after both of April's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled, and will once again see the return of the sprint weekend format.

In 2026, the Canadian GP will host an F1 sprint race for the first time in the circuit's history, marking the third 100km event of the season after Miami also hosted a sprint last time out.

This means more points will be on offer, giving Russell, Antonelli, and their F1 title rivals the chance to make major gains in the 2026 standings.

Can't wait that long to see some racing action? Tune into Max Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 Hours debut at the iconic German track this weekend (see here for details).

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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