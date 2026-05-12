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Start of Miami GP

Shock plans for F1 Danish Grand Prix emerge

Start of Miami GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Shock plans for F1 Danish Grand Prix emerge

Plans are going ahead for a racetrack revamp

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Denmark has emerged as the latest nation to aspire towards hosting an F1 race after plans to invest billions in a new race circuit have been unveiled.

Danish investors Henrik Lyngbye Pedersen and his son Mathias Lyngbye Villadsen have revealed ambitious plans to build a new race circuit in Padborg.

With an investment of 3.8 billion Danish kroner (roughly €510 million), the heirs to the Novo Nordisk fortune aim to bring Formula 1 to Denmark by transforming and expanding the existing Padborg Park circuit, which currently serves as the country’s southernmost permanent racing venue.

The project, named 'Circuit of Denmark', is set to become the longest track in Northern Europe at 6.006 kilometres. Designed by the Austrian firm Wurz Design, led by former F1 driver Alexander Wurz, the new complex will seat 100,000 spectators.

It will also include facilities for motocross, karting, hotels, and conference spaces. The father and son have self-funded the initial stages and are now courting additional international investors.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin announcement 'expected' as team reveal major upgrade package

Could F1 race in Denmark?

Jens Hansen, F1 commentator for Viaplay and TV3 Sport, believes the plans in South Jutland are spot on. In an interview with tvSyd, he compared the project to Denmark’s other major event venues, and said: "This circuit could have as big an impact on Danish motorsport as the Jyske Bank Boxen or Royal Arena have for concerts and sporting events."

Hansen also stressed the importance of its location and added: "The track being called 'Circuit of Denmark' and its position so near the German border gives it the best of both worlds."

With the facility only a five-hour drive from the Netherlands, an additional Grand Prix nearby is sure to please fans.

While the vision is clear, there has been no official confirmation from the FIA or Formula One Management regarding the hosting of a Grand Prix. Project director Rebecca Palmberg Steele has confirmed that the facility is being designed to meet the strict Grade 1 standards required for elite motorsport.

The developers have already pitched their plans to Aabenraa municipal politicians, setting in motion the formal process to amend the local zoning regulations.

READ MORE: Bahrain & Saudi GPs could return this year in late F1 calendar swap

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