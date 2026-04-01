F1 stars' WhatsApp group is 'exploding' claims GPDA chairman: 'Drivers have to be heard'

The famous WhatsApp group for the stars of the F1 grid has been lighting up like a Christmas tree of late as their dislike of the sport's new power unit regulations becomes painfully clear.

For 2026, F1 have introduced completely overhauled chassis and power unit regulations, with the focus on electrical energy almost tripled, meaning the drivers now have a lot more energy management to deal with whilst piloting their new machinery.

But this change has not gone down well with fans and drivers alike, with four-time champion Max Verstappen claiming the new cars made F1 feel more like 'Formula E on steroids'.

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Some of the Dutchman's rivals such as reigning champion Lando Norris have shown less sympathy, saying that if Verstappen dislikes the new rules, he can simply retire.

But Norris is hardly the biggest fan of the new power unit rules either, hinting at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix that F1 only care about the fan enjoyment, implying that the drivers will never be listened to as they continue to share their concerns for the sport's new era.

However, a terrifying crash for Ollie Bearman at Suzuka on Sunday has forced the FIA into scheduling a meeting to discuss whether further changes to the regulations still need to be made, after the 20-year-old suffered a 50G crash, partly caused by intense closing speeds as the car in front of him slowed significantly in order to harvest energy.

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GPDA chairman: 'F1 drivers have to be heard'

After Bearman's crash, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) director Carlos Sainz revealed that the drivers had been warning F1 and the FIA that this sort of dangerous incident had been waiting to happen thanks to the new regulations.

"Here we were lucky there was an escape road," he said. "Now imagine going to Baku or going to Singapore or going to Vegas and having this kind of closing speeds and crashes next to the walls. We, as the GPDA, we've warned the FIA these accidents are going to happen a lot with this set of regulations, and we need to change something soon if we don't want them to happen."

As the aftermath of Sunday's incident has led more pundits and fans to urge the FIA to make changes to the rules, the GPDA chairman Alexander Wurz has revealed in a post on TikTok that the drivers concerns over the new rules have caused their WhatsApp groupchat to go into overdrive.

Whilst filming for the Lift and Roast podcast the former F1 driver said: "This famous drivers WhatsApp group which I founded in 2016 or 2015, the chat basically explodes.

"The chat is more active than ever, I have rarely seen it that active."

"The drivers express emotions, different solutions, technical solutions, we discuss how to convince all the people that the drivers should be heard, have to be heard."

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