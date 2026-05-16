Christian Horner F1 return rumours intensify after surprise BYD appearance

Christian Horner F1 return rumours continue to ramp up after the former Red Bull supremo was sighted at a BYD event in Cannes.

The 52-year-old Englishman has been out of the sport since being unceremoniously sacked last July after a tumultuous start to the season for the all-conquering Milton Keynes team.

He will reportedly be eligible to return to the sport this month after gardening leave as part of his £80million severance package is completed.

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Horner linked with multiple teams

Horner has been linked with multiple teams as he looks to return to the sport, not surprising given the success he enjoyed over two decades as Red Bull team principal.

Alpine was initially seen as the most likely landing spot, with Horner said to be leading a group of investors looking to purchase a 24 percent stake currently owned by Otro Capital.

Aston Martin has also been mentioned as a possible destination, with Horner meeting owner Lawrence Stroll for talks as F1's 2026 crisis team looks to navigate its way through a disastrous start to the season.

Horner was also said to be of interest to Ferrari but that speculation ended when the Italian giants handed current team principal Fred Vasseur a contract extension.

BYD the latest potential Horner suitor

Now though we may have a new suitor in the shape of Chinese giant BYD - best known as the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles.

Horner was spotted at a BYD event at the Cannes Film Festival, and is reported to have met with the company's CEO Wang Chuanfu.

The news further increases speculation that a Horner return to F1 is just around the corner, coming just weeks after we got confirmation of BYD's desire to become the 12th team on the grid after Cadillac became #11 in 2026.

Vice president Stella Li confirmed she had held talks with F1 chief Stefano Domenicali, telling Sport Mediaset: "We met Stefano Domenicali in Shanghai. We're always close and in contact. I like Formula 1 because it's about passion, culture, and people dream of being in Formula 1.

When asked if there was a possibility of them entering F1, she continued: "Yes, it's something we're discussing."

Stefano Domenicali reportedly met with BYD in Shanghai.

What will Horner's next F1 role be?

One thing Horner has been at pains to point out, is that his next role in F1 may not be as a team principal. The Englishman says he will likely seek a more senior position, and a piece of the pie to go with it.

Horner's great F1 nemesis Toto Wolff may fit the type of blueprint Horner is looking to follow - he owns a significant piece of the Mercedes team he runs.

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