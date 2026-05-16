A Honda Formula 1 decision has played a key role on deciding the future of Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Honda these days are the exclusive engine supplier to Aston Martin having made a full time return in 2026 in an attempt to fire the team to championship glory under the technical genius of Adrian Newey.

But according to former Red Bull chief Helmut Marko, it was their move to the Milton Keynes outfit in 2019 after a year with sister team Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) that played a major role in keeping Verstappen at the team.

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It was with a Honda power unit that Red Bull started to become increasingly competitive, resulting in Verstappen winning his first world championship with the team in 2021 after a legendary battle with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Before that Red Bull had struggled under Renault engines following the F1 switch to the hybrid era in 2014, with five years using their power producing at best a handful of wins each season and no championship challenges.

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Honda move crucial to keep Verstappen

Now Marko has admitted that had Red Bull not chosen to cut their ties with Renault and move on to Honda, Verstappen would have left the team sooner rather than later after reflecting on his first win for the team at the Spanish Grand Prix following his debut now over a decade ago.

“It was great for Red Bull as a brand: a fresh, young face as a figurehead. Mentally, Max was much older than eighteen," he told De Telegraaf.

"It is a shame that we were lacking in terms of engine power during those years and that it took until 2021 before we gave him a car with which he could become world champion. The switch to Honda engines did save us during that period, though. Otherwise, I think Max would have left at some point.”

While Honda officially withdrew from F1 at the end of the 2021 season, it maintained a relationship with Red Bull under a Red Bull powertrains agreement that helped Verstappen win a further three championships before the partnership ended last season, prompting Red Bull to move to Ford.

The drop in Red Bull's domination in 2025 and furthermore so in 2026 has fuelled rumours that Verstappen could join a new team in 2027, based on a reported contract clause that allows him to join any team from next season if he is lower than second in the championship despite having a Red Bull deal until 2028.

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