All the latest F1 news on Saturday May 16

Christian Horner's prophetic words on the new F1 rules and regulations have emerged following significant engine changes from the FIA.

The 2026 power units feature a near 50-50 split between the internal combustion engine and electrical power; but the changes have catalysed negative repercussions for the spectacle of the sport and how the drivers experience racing this season.

Horner called exactly this, and he did it long before his controversial Red Bull exit in the summer of 2025.

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The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren

Discussions are reportedly underway between Max Verstappen and McLaren regarding a potential F1 move.

Amid the swirling rumours, there's talk that Oscar Piastri could head to Red Bull instead. Meanwhile, rival Mercedes is closely monitoring the situation to stay ahead of any shifts in the pecking order.

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Verstappen is being strongly linked with a move to McLaren.

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order

Max Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG team qualified in fourth position on the grid for Saturday's 2026 edition of the Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

The four-time F1 world champion's team-mate Dani Juncadella clocked a lap time of 8:12.005 in Top Qualifying 3 on Friday afternoon as a thrilling pole shootout gripped a massive crowd at the iconic German track.

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Romain Grosjean explains why he threatened to punch rival

IndyCar star Romain Grosjean has set the record straight after that heated confrontation with Marcus Armstrong at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Former F1 ace Grosjean believed he was denied a strong result last week, where he was on for a top-five finish until mid-race contact with Armstrong ruined his race.

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F1 driver sends incredible message to fans: 'If you don't like it, don't watch'

Audi F1 star Nico Hulkenberg has provided a blunt reaction to fans who dislike the controversial 2026 rules and regulations.

The F1 grid have been largely united in their dislike of the 2026 cars, from their driveability to energy management being labelled as the antithesis to pure racing.

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F1 star reveals Mercedes quit option after horror crash

Former F1 star Heinz-Harald Frentzen has revealed that Mercedes almost quit Formula 1 after Karl Wendlinger's crash at the 1994 Monaco Grand Prix.

Mercedes are a powerhouse name in Formula 1, but throughout most of the 20th century they were largely an absent enterprise. They first joined the world championship as constructors in 1954, and were instantly rewarded with a drivers' title that same year with Juan Manuel Fangio.

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