close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen, Horner, socials

F1 News Today: Christian Horner return update as Max Verstappen route to McLaren revealed

Verstappen, Horner, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Christian Horner return update as Max Verstappen route to McLaren revealed

All the latest F1 news on Saturday May 16

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

Christian Horner's prophetic words on the new F1 rules and regulations have emerged following significant engine changes from the FIA.

The 2026 power units feature a near 50-50 split between the internal combustion engine and electrical power; but the changes have catalysed negative repercussions for the spectacle of the sport and how the drivers experience racing this season.

Horner called exactly this, and he did it long before his controversial Red Bull exit in the summer of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren

Discussions are reportedly underway between Max Verstappen and McLaren regarding a potential F1 move.

Amid the swirling rumours, there's talk that Oscar Piastri could head to Red Bull instead. Meanwhile, rival Mercedes is closely monitoring the situation to stay ahead of any shifts in the pecking order.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen is being strongly linked with a move to McLaren.
Verstappen is being strongly linked with a move to McLaren.

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order

Max Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG team qualified in fourth position on the grid for Saturday's 2026 edition of the Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

The four-time F1 world champion's team-mate Dani Juncadella clocked a lap time of 8:12.005 in Top Qualifying 3 on Friday afternoon as a thrilling pole shootout gripped a massive crowd at the iconic German track.

➡️ READ MORE

Romain Grosjean explains why he threatened to punch rival

IndyCar star Romain Grosjean has set the record straight after that heated confrontation with Marcus Armstrong at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Former F1 ace Grosjean believed he was denied a strong result last week, where he was on for a top-five finish until mid-race contact with Armstrong ruined his race.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver sends incredible message to fans: 'If you don't like it, don't watch'

Audi F1 star Nico Hulkenberg has provided a blunt reaction to fans who dislike the controversial 2026 rules and regulations.

The F1 grid have been largely united in their dislike of the 2026 cars, from their driveability to energy management being labelled as the antithesis to pure racing.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star reveals Mercedes quit option after horror crash

Former F1 star Heinz-Harald Frentzen has revealed that Mercedes almost quit Formula 1 after Karl Wendlinger's crash at the 1994 Monaco Grand Prix.

Mercedes are a powerhouse name in Formula 1, but throughout most of the 20th century they were largely an absent enterprise. They first joined the world championship as constructors in 1954, and were instantly rewarded with a drivers' title that same year with Juan Manuel Fangio.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren FIA Christian Horner

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Start time and watch live as Max Verstappen bids for victory

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Start time and watch live as Max Verstappen bids for victory

  • Today 07:35
Max Verstappen receives good news for Nurburgring 24 Hours as rivals 'punished'

Max Verstappen receives good news for Nurburgring 24 Hours as rivals 'punished'

  • 1 hour ago
'Total madness': Why Nurburgring 24 Hours is the craziest race in the world

'Total madness': Why Nurburgring 24 Hours is the craziest race in the world

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull mechanic reveals Max Verstappen's big brain secret to F1 success

Red Bull mechanic reveals Max Verstappen's big brain secret to F1 success

  • Yesterday 20:27
McLaren F1 chief sends letter to FIA president in urgent call for major rule change

McLaren F1 chief sends letter to FIA president in urgent call for major rule change

  • Yesterday 17:55
'Nosebleeds and cramping': Max Verstappen tells all about milestone career win

'Nosebleeds and cramping': Max Verstappen tells all about milestone career win

  • Yesterday 16:55

Just in

11:58
Nurburgring 24 Hours Latest: Mercedes-AMG fastest as Verstappen Racing delivers show of confidence
11:16
Max Verstappen effect overwhelms Nurburgring rival after 'formidable' battle
10:36
Max Verstappen receives good news for Nurburgring 24 Hours as rivals 'punished'
08:55
'Total madness': Why Nurburgring 24 Hours is the craziest race in the world
07:35
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Start time and watch live as Max Verstappen bids for victory
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'Total madness': Why Nurburgring 24 Hours is the craziest race in the world Nurburgring 24 Hours

'Total madness': Why Nurburgring 24 Hours is the craziest race in the world

3 hours ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Start time and watch live as Max Verstappen bids for victory Nurburgring 24 Hours

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Start time and watch live as Max Verstappen bids for victory

Today 07:35
F1 star reveals Mercedes quit option after horror crash Mercedes

F1 star reveals Mercedes quit option after horror crash

Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull mechanic reveals Max Verstappen's big brain secret to F1 success Max Verstappen

Red Bull mechanic reveals Max Verstappen's big brain secret to F1 success

Yesterday 20:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x