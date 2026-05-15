Christian Horner return handed major credibility boost by FIA U-turn

Christian Horner's prophetic words on the new F1 rules and regulations have emerged following significant engine changes from the FIA.

The 2026 power units feature a near 50-50 split between the internal combustion engine and electrical power; but the changes have catalysed negative repercussions for the spectacle of the sport and how the drivers experience racing this season.

Following the Miami Grand Prix, the FIA announced that a meeting with teams, power unit manufacturers and Formula One Management had resulted in the decision to make 'evolutionary changes'.

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They explained: "It was agreed in principle to introduce evolutionary changes to the rules regarding hardware components, making competition safer, fairer and more intuitive for drivers and teams."

"The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power by ~50kW alongside a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment power by ~50kW."

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Horner's crystal ball proves fruitful

Concerns about the split between the ICE and electrical power are not new, however, with former Red Bull team principal Horner a vocal critic when the new regulations were posed in 2023.

Speaking at the time, Horner warned that the ratio between the ICE and electrical power could create a 'technical Frankenstein', a worry that has come to life.

"I think that perhaps where we need to pay urgent attention, before it’s too late, is to look at the ratio between combustion power and electrical power to ensure that we’re not creating a technical Frankenstein," he explained.

"That could easily be addressed with just tuning the ratio between combustion and electrical power."

Horner's foresight is less to do with him being the beneficiary of divining powers (more's the pity), and more to do with his experience and knowledge of Formula 1, having served for two decades at one of the sport's top teams.

Whether he returns to F1 with Alpine or Audi, Aston Martin or his own outfit, he remains a figure who understands what is required to improve not just his team, but the sport as a whole.

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