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Verstappen in Red Bull kit looking over his Mercedes amg car driving on the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order

Verstappen in Red Bull kit looking over his Mercedes amg car driving on the Nurburgring — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order

The full results from qualifying at the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG team are safely through to the pole shootout in Top Qualifying for the Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

The four-time F1 world champion took the wheel for Top Qualifying 2 on Friday morning and set the sixth fastest time by lapping the iconic 12.9-mile Nordschleife in a time of 8:11.614.

Now just 12 cars will battle it out in Top Qualifying 3 (1235 UK, 1335 CET, 0735 Eastern) with pole position up for grabs. You can watch every second of the action live.

The 24 Hours race proper begins at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) on Saturday and runs through to the same time on Sunday.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Rules and regulations as Max Verstappen races into action

Nurburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying Results

Nurburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying 2 Results
Position Car Number Team Time/Status
1130Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO28:10.485
234Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 E+.139
3911Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26+.737
464Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)+.793
567Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)+.938
63 [Verstappen]Mercedes-AMG GT3+1.129
77Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2+1.452
826Mercedes-AMG GT3+3.450
965Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)+3.662
1077BMW M4 GT3 EVO+4.043

Nurburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying 1 Results
Position Car Number Team Time/Status
134Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT38:12.135
264Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)+2.262
3130Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2+2.599
416Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II+2.638
53 [Verstappen]Mercedes-AMG GT3+2.736
665Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)+2.889
780Mercedes-AMG GT3+3.336
8911Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26+3.401
967Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)4.327
107Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2+4.382
30123 [Alex Brundle]Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26+12.164

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying Schedule

The schedule for all Qualifying sessions looks like this:

Thursday, May 14
First Qualifying: 12:15 - 14:15 UK time
Second Qualifying: 19:00 - 22:30 UK time

Friday, May 15
Top Qualifying 1: 09:15 - 09:45 UK time
Top Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:35 UK time
Third Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:05 UK time
Top Qualifying 3: 12:35 - 13:35 UK time

Watch Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying LIVE

You can watch today’s sessions live and free without leaving GPFans - simply click on the embed below to enjoy every second from the Nurburgring:

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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