Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order
The full results from qualifying at the Nurburgring 24 Hours
Max Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG team are safely through to the pole shootout in Top Qualifying for the Nurburgring 24 Hours race.
The four-time F1 world champion took the wheel for Top Qualifying 2 on Friday morning and set the sixth fastest time by lapping the iconic 12.9-mile Nordschleife in a time of 8:11.614.
Now just 12 cars will battle it out in Top Qualifying 3 (1235 UK, 1335 CET, 0735 Eastern) with pole position up for grabs. You can watch every second of the action live.
The 24 Hours race proper begins at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) on Saturday and runs through to the same time on Sunday.
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Rules and regulations as Max Verstappen races into action
Nurburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying Results
|Position
|Car Number
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|130
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|8:10.485
|2
|34
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 E
|+.139
|3
|911
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26
|+.737
|4
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)
|+.793
|5
|67
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)
|+.938
|6
|3 [Verstappen]
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|+1.129
|7
|7
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|+1.452
|8
|26
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|+3.450
|9
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)
|+3.662
|10
|77
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|+4.043
|Position
|Car Number
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|34
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|8:12.135
|2
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)
|+2.262
|3
|130
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|+2.599
|4
|16
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|+2.638
|5
|3 [Verstappen]
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|+2.736
|6
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)
|+2.889
|7
|80
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|+3.336
|8
|911
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26
|+3.401
|9
|67
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)
|4.327
|10
|7
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|+4.382
|30
|123 [Alex Brundle]
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26
|+12.164
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying Schedule
The schedule for all Qualifying sessions looks like this:
Thursday, May 14
First Qualifying: 12:15 - 14:15 UK time
Second Qualifying: 19:00 - 22:30 UK time
Friday, May 15
Top Qualifying 1: 09:15 - 09:45 UK time
Top Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:35 UK time
Third Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:05 UK time
Top Qualifying 3: 12:35 - 13:35 UK time
Watch Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying LIVE
You can watch today’s sessions live and free without leaving GPFans - simply click on the embed below to enjoy every second from the Nurburgring:
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend
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