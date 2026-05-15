Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order

The full results from qualifying at the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG team are safely through to the pole shootout in Top Qualifying for the Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

The four-time F1 world champion took the wheel for Top Qualifying 2 on Friday morning and set the sixth fastest time by lapping the iconic 12.9-mile Nordschleife in a time of 8:11.614.

Now just 12 cars will battle it out in Top Qualifying 3 (1235 UK, 1335 CET, 0735 Eastern) with pole position up for grabs. You can watch every second of the action live.

The 24 Hours race proper begins at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) on Saturday and runs through to the same time on Sunday.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Rules and regulations as Max Verstappen races into action

Nurburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying Results

Nurburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying 2 Results Position Car Number Team Time/Status 1 130 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8:10.485 2 34 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 E +.139 3 911 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26 +.737 4 64 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026) +.793 5 67 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026) +.938 6 3 [Verstappen] Mercedes-AMG GT3 +1.129 7 7 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 +1.452 8 26 Mercedes-AMG GT3 +3.450 9 65 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026) +3.662 10 77 BMW M4 GT3 EVO +4.043

Nurburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying 1 Results Position Car Number Team Time/Status 1 34 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 8:12.135 2 64 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026) +2.262 3 130 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 +2.599 4 16 Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II +2.638 5 3 [Verstappen] Mercedes-AMG GT3 +2.736 6 65 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026) +2.889 7 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 +3.336 8 911 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26 +3.401 9 67 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026) 4.327 10 7 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 +4.382 30 123 [Alex Brundle] Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26 +12.164

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying Schedule

The schedule for all Qualifying sessions looks like this:

Thursday, May 14

First Qualifying: 12:15 - 14:15 UK time

Second Qualifying: 19:00 - 22:30 UK time

Friday, May 15

Top Qualifying 1: 09:15 - 09:45 UK time

Top Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:35 UK time

Third Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:05 UK time

Top Qualifying 3: 12:35 - 13:35 UK time

Watch Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying LIVE

You can watch today’s sessions live and free without leaving GPFans - simply click on the embed below to enjoy every second from the Nurburgring:

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend

Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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