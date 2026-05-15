The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren
The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren
Could Verstappen follow Lambiase to McLaren?
Discussions are reportedly underway between Max Verstappen and McLaren regarding a potential F1 move.
Amid the swirling rumours, there's talk that Oscar Piastri could head to Red Bull instead. Meanwhile, rival Mercedes is closely monitoring the situation to stay ahead of any shifts in the pecking order.
Verstappen’s future has become a major talking point within the paddock this season after a difficult start, where he currently sits seventh place in the standings.
Although the Dutchman is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, the inconsistent performance of the RB22 is fuelling speculation about an early exit from the Milton Keynes squad.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull Crocs run wild, Max Verstappen bitten in Nurburgring qualifying
Could Verstappen and Piastri swap teams?
F1 journalist Joe Saward reveals that talks have already begun between Verstappen’s camp and McLaren to explore future possibilities, and writes that: "Rumours suggest that McLaren is in talks with Max Verstappen."
A direct transfer would have significant implications for McLaren’s current line-up, where Lando Norris and Piastri form the driver duo. However, the journalist indicates that a specific arrangement might be devised to ease this transition.
"Under such a scenario, an intriguing swap could take shape, with Oscar Piastri heading to Red Bull while Verstappen moves to Woking," he explains.
A move by Verstappen to McLaren would dramatically shake up the grid, putting additional pressure on other top teams. The Woking outfit already benefits from a technically superior package, and adding a driver of Verstappen’s calibre could give them an even bigger edge in the fight for world titles.
This is a scenario Mercedes, with Kimi Antonelli currently leading their charge in the championship, would prefer to avoid in order to safeguard their own title ambitions. As a result, Mercedes is reportedly looking to intervene proactively in the transfer market.
Saward also reports that Mercedes is considering making an offer to block a potential deal between Verstappen and McLaren.
"Mercedes might be tempted to put forward a counteroffer just to prevent Verstappen from moving to McLaren," he notes regarding team boss Toto Wolff’s strategic calculations.
However, he quickly points out the steep financial cost of such a move, and concluded: "The price tag would be enormous – something that Mercedes may not be willing to shoulder."
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Meet Max Verstappen's team-mates for iconic race
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Nurburgring 24 Hours 2026: Watch Top Qualifying LIVE as Max Verstappen bids for pole today
- 23 minutes ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark
- Yesterday 19:50
F1 insider claims Toto Wolff will fly to Nurburgring to watch Max Verstappen as Mercedes eye move
- Yesterday 12:54
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Nurburgring 24 Hours 2026: Watch Top Qualifying LIVE as Max Verstappen bids for pole today
The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren
F1 News Today: Red Bull Crocs run wild, Max Verstappen bitten in Nurburgring qualifying
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot
Latest News
Nurburgring 24 Hours 2026: Watch Top Qualifying LIVE as Max Verstappen bids for pole today
- 23 minutes ago
The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren
- 41 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull Crocs run wild, Max Verstappen bitten in Nurburgring qualifying
- 1 hour ago
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot
- Yesterday 23:30
Goodbye Papaya rules? F1 insider shares update over controversial McLaren approach
- Yesterday 22:42
Nurburgring race director takes action over Max Verstappen frenzy
- Yesterday 21:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
McLaren boss takes aim at Daniel Ricciardo's final act in F1
- 26 april