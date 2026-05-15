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Verstappen and Ravenol cars together

F1 News Today: Red Bull Crocs run wild, Max Verstappen bitten in Nurburgring qualifying

Verstappen and Ravenol cars together — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Red Bull Crocs run wild, Max Verstappen bitten in Nurburgring qualifying

Red Bull crocs! Snap them up before they're gone!

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Our prayers have been answered and finally fans can purchase F1 branded Crocs thanks to Red Bull.

You will not want to miss these, genuinely - they are incredible.

➡️ READ MORE

Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot

The first qualifying session of the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours have taken place and here's where Max Verstappen finished.

While the Dutchman started the session on top, his fastest time was eventually beaten by Verstappen Racing's rivals.

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Nurburgring 24 Hours: Qualifying explained as Max Verstappen competes in famous race

This weekend’s iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race will be a spectacular event with F1 champion Max Verstappen centre stage.

But before that we have the complexities of Qualifying at the famous German track. And when we say it's complex, we mean it.

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Anybody can drive the Nurburgring - how to do it and how much it costs

Do you want to emulate Max Verstappen and take on a lap of the Nurburgring yourself? Here’s how you can drive at the ‘Green Hell’, how much it costs and how to get there.

This weekend the four-time F1 champion will return to the Nurburgring in his 24-hour race debut for the Nurburgring 24 Hours, where he will drive the No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside team-mates Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella.

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Mercedes' monster upgrades for Canadian GP revealed and how it can hurt Ferrari advantage

A raft of F1 upgrades for Mercedes have been revealed ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, and they could put an end to a long-held Ferrari advantage.

Last time out in Miami, rivals McLaren and Red Bull achieved a step-up in performance after they brought seven new parts each, with McLaren's redesigned front wing earning praise and Red Bull's upgrades said to overall give them an extra six tenths of a second.

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife 24 Hours of Nurburgring

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