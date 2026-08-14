Max Verstappen to McLaren: Former F1 boss reveals why Red Bull hold major advantage

Red Bull having their own power unit is a major advantage over McLaren in the race to secure Max Verstappen's future, according to former Haas F1 chief Guenther Steiner.

With Red Bull having been unable to provide Verstappen with a competitive car worthy of his talents so far this season, there have been strong rumours linking him with an exit from the team.

The 28-year-old Dutchman's much-publicised exit clause at Red Bull was reportedly triggered when the four-time world champion went into the summer break outside the top two in the championship standings, and McLaren have been one of the big teams linked.

Steiner, though, believes that going from Red Bull to McLaren would be a sideways move at best.

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Guenther Steiner on Max Verstappen's F1 future

Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, Steiner claimed that Red Bull being a works team is a major advantage over the Woking-based outfit, and that it might not be a move worth making.

“What I think the problem for Max in the moment is, you know, if you would have asked me four days ago [before Hungary], I’d say going to McLaren, it’s a sideways move," explained Steiner. “After yesterday [Hungarian GP], maybe it isn’t a sideways move. But things change since last weekend, let’s call it like this.

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“If Max goes somewhere, obviously he wants to go somewhere which is better than Red Bull, and there is not many teams around better than Red Bull.

Max Verstappen's future has been a major talking point in 2026 / Credit: Imago

"Maybe Red Bull in the moment is not where they want to be, you know, at the forefront like they were a few years ago. But it’s still one of the big four good teams. At Ferrari, the seats are filled. At Mercedes, obviously, I think they found now the next Max Verstappen, so maybe they don’t need the real Max Verstappen at the moment.

“I think Red Bull has got one advantage - they’ve got their own engine now, which is an advantage. McLaren is doing very well having a Mercedes customer engine, but in the end, that would be the only possibility. And I don’t know if that possibility even exists.”

Steiner concluded: “That is the biggest thing for Max. If Max goes somewhere, he wants to go to the best team around.”

Max Verstappen's future - what happens next?

The entire F1 community, including some of the drivers, now awaits Verstappen's next move, which will have a huge knock-on effect across the paddock.

And, everybody waiting in suspense may not have to wait too much longer, with Dutch media reporting that Verstappen could confirm his next steps at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

That race takes place across the weekend of August 21-23, with all eyes set to be on the four-time world champion, and not just because it's his home race.

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