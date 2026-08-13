Lewis Hamilton handed F1 title boost as Ferrari upgrade set to deliver significant power gain

If they can shift on the straights, look out Mercedes!

Ferrari have kept themselves busy behind the scenes at Maranello this season, working hard to provide Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc cars which can overhaul Mercedes for the F1 championship.

The Scuderia have clawed their way back into the fight after Mercedes drivers won the first six races of the year, with their drivers being provided constant aero upgrades and, in Austria, a long-awaited power unit upgrade.

That initial engine upgrade, the first of two allowed under F1's ADUO scheme, is thought to have provided a relatively modest power bump of around 7hp.

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Italian outlet AutoRacer have now reported that the second package of the year, expected to be introduced at the team's home race at Monza, looks like it will double that previous mark and add somewhere in the region of 15hp – theoretically worth around two tenths of a second a lap around the high-speed circuit.

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Ferrari aiming for second-half progress

There are caveats galore thrown into the mix – the power alone won't turn them into the class of the grid, engine power means nothing if characteristics of the car mean that the power can't be translated effectively, more power can put more work through tyres, etc. – but coming into a track like Monza, it's hard to see some extra grunt as a bad thing.

Hamilton spoke about the team's work to upgrade its one clear weakness going into the summer break, hailing the efforts back at the factory to keep him just about in touch with Kimi Antonelli at the top of the standings.

"With the first half [of the season], it has been amazing given I think we've been probably like three or four tenths down on the straights in pace and power... I know the guys are pushing hard to bring upgrades for that," he said.

"We've been bringing upgrades weekend in, weekend out. We've got a bit more to come in the second half, and we just keep on pushing.

"I think the second half will be stronger. Usually the second half is a stronger period for me. So, as I said, I'll really take this time to reset and try and come back stronger, fitter and better mentally prepared."

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