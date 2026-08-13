close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
An edited of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen side-by-side looking serious

Ex-FIA steward slams Max Verstappen fan abuse as Lewis Hamiltion accusation addressed

An edited of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen side-by-side looking serious — Photo: © IMAGO

Ex-FIA steward slams Max Verstappen fan abuse as Lewis Hamiltion accusation addressed

He took a lot of heat from fans of the four-time champion

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Former F1 star turned pundit Johnny Herbert has revealed that the 'worst' abuse he has received on social media came from Max Verstappen fans, who claim that he is biased in favour of Lewis Hamilton.

Herbert has held a number of high-profile roles in the sport following his driving career, including as a pundit with Sky Sports F1 and as an FIA steward.

During his time in the latter role, Herbert would often give media interviews on the sport, and when he criticised Verstappen, it was not well received, particularly given he was one of the people handing out penalties to the Red Bull star at the same time.

Following the Mexican Grand Prix in 2024, both Max and his father Jos hit back at Herbert and his critical opinions, with Jos arguing that a steward should not be talking to the press.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

Johnny Herbert: Max Verstappen fan abuse 'worst' I've received

Herbert would later go on to leave his role as an FIA steward, but Verstappen's fans were clearly not happy with what he had been saying either. In fact, Herbert says it is easily the worst abuse he has received on social media during his time as a pundit.

"What’s the worst social media reaction I’ve had as a pundit? That’s easy! The Dutch fans who took issue with me questioning Max Verstappen," Herbert told Vision4Sport, who offer Formula 1 Hospitality Packages.

Johnny Herbert during his time as an FIA steward / Credit: Imago
Johnny Herbert during his time as an FIA steward / Credit: Imago

"Actually, they weren't just Dutch. They were from other countries as well. ‘Death to Herbert.’ They were the worst. They accuse me of being biased. They still do to Martin Brundle."

Lewis Hamilton bias claims addressed

Herbert continued, addressing the claims of bias toward Hamilton and arguing that it's only natural for British pundits to support a British driver.

"They say, 'You’re biased to Lewis Hamilton'. Well, we are British, and Lewis is a Brit!" Herbert added.

"You’re Dutch, and you support Max, and you're saying we're biased, but you want us to support Max. They can’t have it both ways.

"Of course we are going to support a British driver but it’s objective. We are wowed by the Flying Dutchman too. If England were playing Holland in football, of course I’m going to support England."

F1 HEADLINES: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Johnny Herbert

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub

Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub

  • Today 13:57
F1 boss denies move for F2 phenom - but admits 'things can change'

F1 boss denies move for F2 phenom - but admits 'things can change'

  • 44 minutes ago
Victim of F1's weirdest ever crash announces racing retirement

Victim of F1's weirdest ever crash announces racing retirement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Huge update on Sergio Perez future as team boss axed

F1 News Today: Huge update on Sergio Perez future as team boss axed

  • 3 hours ago
Cadillac boss delivers huge statement on Sergio Perez's F1 future

Cadillac boss delivers huge statement on Sergio Perez's F1 future

  • 3 hours ago
F1 president admits Max Verstappen talks as aggressive changes planned

F1 president admits Max Verstappen talks as aggressive changes planned

  • Today 12:28

Just in

19:44
F1 boss denies move for F2 phenom - but admits 'things can change'
18:43
Victim of F1's weirdest ever crash announces racing retirement
17:00
F1 News Today: Huge update on Sergio Perez future as team boss axed
16:43
Cadillac boss delivers huge statement on Sergio Perez's F1 future
15:57
Rachel Brookes confirmed for new role after shock Sky F1 TV exit
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub

Today 13:57
F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric' F1 News & Gossip

F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'

Today 09:43
F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed Lewis Hamilton

F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

Today 08:13
Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts F1 News & Gossip

Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts

Yesterday 21:44
Ontdek het op Google Play
x