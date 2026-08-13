Ex-FIA steward slams Max Verstappen fan abuse as Lewis Hamiltion accusation addressed

He took a lot of heat from fans of the four-time champion

Former F1 star turned pundit Johnny Herbert has revealed that the 'worst' abuse he has received on social media came from Max Verstappen fans, who claim that he is biased in favour of Lewis Hamilton.

Herbert has held a number of high-profile roles in the sport following his driving career, including as a pundit with Sky Sports F1 and as an FIA steward.

During his time in the latter role, Herbert would often give media interviews on the sport, and when he criticised Verstappen, it was not well received, particularly given he was one of the people handing out penalties to the Red Bull star at the same time.

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Following the Mexican Grand Prix in 2024, both Max and his father Jos hit back at Herbert and his critical opinions, with Jos arguing that a steward should not be talking to the press.

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Johnny Herbert: Max Verstappen fan abuse 'worst' I've received

Herbert would later go on to leave his role as an FIA steward, but Verstappen's fans were clearly not happy with what he had been saying either. In fact, Herbert says it is easily the worst abuse he has received on social media during his time as a pundit.

"What’s the worst social media reaction I’ve had as a pundit? That’s easy! The Dutch fans who took issue with me questioning Max Verstappen," Herbert told Vision4Sport, who offer Formula 1 Hospitality Packages.

Johnny Herbert during his time as an FIA steward / Credit: Imago

"Actually, they weren't just Dutch. They were from other countries as well. ‘Death to Herbert.’ They were the worst. They accuse me of being biased. They still do to Martin Brundle."

Lewis Hamilton bias claims addressed

Herbert continued, addressing the claims of bias toward Hamilton and arguing that it's only natural for British pundits to support a British driver.

"They say, 'You’re biased to Lewis Hamilton'. Well, we are British, and Lewis is a Brit!" Herbert added.

"You’re Dutch, and you support Max, and you're saying we're biased, but you want us to support Max. They can’t have it both ways.

"Of course we are going to support a British driver but it’s objective. We are wowed by the Flying Dutchman too. If England were playing Holland in football, of course I’m going to support England."

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