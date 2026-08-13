F1 president admits Max Verstappen talks as aggressive changes planned
F1 president admits Max Verstappen talks as aggressive changes planned
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Although Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has been openly critical of Max Verstappen in recent months, he is confident that next year’s rule changes will once again win over the Dutch star.
The new adjustments aim to realign the sport with its original vision and address driver concerns.
Starting in 2026, the electric motor will deliver nearly half of the power produced by the power unit.
Originally, this was the highlight of the new regulations. However, after the season’s opening phase, the FIA, FOM, and teams gathered to fine-tune the power balance and lessen the battery’s influence.
Drivers have complained that modern F1 cars stray from the sport’s original intent, reacting more to extensive software packages than to the track’s limits.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen is available for free, why Mercedes and McLaren cannot mess this up
Domenicali: 'F1 is on the right track'
To address these criticisms, the FIA has decided to restore a more significant role to the combustion engine.
By 2028, it will provide 60 per cent of the total power, while the electric motor’s contribution will be reduced to 40 per cent.
Simulated tests are already in progress, and even the staunchest critics have given positive feedback.
“For the drivers that have already driven the change of next year on the simulator, they claim that it’s going in the right direction. And also, with Max, we discussed that,” Domenicali told media.
'Verstappen happy with the changes'
Domenicali revealed that a more aggressive approach to adjusting the power balance was initially on the table, but the teams favoured a gradual transition instead.
Despite the compromise, the Italian boss is optimistic that Verstappen will soon rediscover the thrill of racing in the premier category.
“I believe Max will be very satisfied with the upcoming changes. He loves F1 and truly cares about the sport’s future.
"We’re currently discussing both his personal future and that of the category. I have a great relationship with him, and I’m convinced he’ll stay with us.”
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