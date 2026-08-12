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An image of Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts

An image of Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo — Photo: © IMAGO

Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts

Also: voice notes?

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Daniel Ricciardo may not have stepped foot in a race car for some time, but he's still keeping a couple of toes in the public eye post-retirement.

The Australian has been keeping busy as a Ford ambassador and owner of lifestyle brand Enchante, and popped up on Bella James' YouTube channel for a drive around and low-wattage interview this week.

Judging by the number of gratuitous shots of the absolutely gargantuan Ford Raptor the pair of them were driving around in, and James' Enchante branded shirt, it feels like a good bet to say that he was working in a bit of promo for both of his main post-racing roles.

At one point, Ricciardo was asked which of his former racing colleagues and rivals he's closest to now that he doesn't see them every weekend at the track, and named former team-mate Max Verstappen as the person he exchanges the most texts with.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen is available for free, why Mercedes and McLaren cannot mess this up

Ricciardo: I probably speak most to Max

Ricciardo was Verstappen's team-mate for the best part of three years when the Dutchman got promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, with the pair remaining close even after Ricciardo's departure for Renault.

“Probably I would say texting-wise, I probably speak the most to Max,” he admitted, before airing out a former team-mate who is...somewhat less communicative.

“Lando’s a terrible text,” he said. “I think he gets bored after a few texts and then just stops replying.”

He did confess to one potential bad habit of his own though, laughing: "I send so many voice notes. Goddamnit is it selfish, but I love it."

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