Leading F1 insider Lawrence Barretto claims Max Verstappen has 'lost control' as the transfer market narrative flips completely during 2026 silly season.

The future of the 28-year-old Dutchman continues to be the hottest topic in the paddock, with his next decision likely to cause a massive knock-on effect for driver moves.

Verstappen is now considering whether to leave Red Bull after claiming four world titles with the team, as his much-publicised exit clause comes into play.

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The clause stated that Verstappen would be free to test the market should he be outside the top two in the championship standings heading into the summer break. Coming out of the recent Hungarian Grand Prix he stood only sixth.

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Is it actually Verstappen's decision any more?

So now it's Verstappen's decision, or actually is it? Mercedes and McLaren have been linked as the likeliest suitors for his signature, but Barretto believes the power is no longer in the Red Bull driver's hands.

Speaking on Formula 1's YouTube channel, he said: "I think the big thing is, will he have the decision himself? Mercedes at the minute are full up, Ferrari are full up, McLaren at the minute are full up.

"So actually if he wants to move to race-winning contention, where else can he go beyond Red Bull? So I think it's really interesting that it's kind of flipped and he's kind of lost control almost."

Exit clause decision will impact the entire driver market

Barretto also went in depth on that much-publicised exit clause, and speculated about whether it will be in Verstappen's next Red Bull deal. The outcome would again impact the entire F1 driver market, or not.

"I'm actually intrigued on whether or not he will be able to have this clause in his contract going forward because I think up until this point, he had Mercedes chasing him, so Red Bull would maybe want to give him that clause.

"Whereas now - if Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren don't go after him - why do Red Bull have to give him that clause? And then that will change the driver market beyond 27 into 28 and 29 because he won't have the clause.

Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes and McLaren.

"He hasn't enacted it yet, but I think to have that kind of comfort blanket gave him the strength and it will be interesting to see whether he'll be able to carry that going forward."

Does Verstappen have other options?

While Mercedes and McLaren appear to be the best options for Verstappen given the current state of the 2027 grid, there are other more nuclear options for the Dutchman.

He has spoken openly about the potential for retirement due to his dislike of the sport's new 2026 regulations. His love of racing would still make that appear to be the longest of shots though.

One option which is in play and could give Verstappen a better long-term picture is a sabbatical year in 2027. This would allow him to race in other series and spend more time with his baby daughter Lily.

Crucially it would also allow him to return to the negotiating table in 2027 when more prime seats are likely to be up for grabs heading towards the 2028 season.

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