Aston Martin dark web data uncovers 'real numbers' about Adrian Newey upgrades
Aston Martin dark web data uncovers 'real numbers' about Adrian Newey upgrades
A deep dive into the Newey numbersMake us your Google favorite
Leading F1 insider Rob Smedley has put into context the impact of that massive Aston Martin upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Team principal Adrian Newey and his squad endured a painful existence through the first half of the season, watching teams disappear literally into the distance as they continued to flounder after a disastrous start to 2026.
But Newey's decision to wait instead for one massive upgrade package paid off in Budapest as the team began the long climb back to relevance on the grid.
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was able to get into Q2, a major achievement based on previous performances, and some experts believe the upgrades (a massive 16 in total) improved lap times by two seconds.
Former Ferrari and Williams star Smedley used what he calls 'dark web data' to provide further context to Aston's improvement, and it is a fascinating download.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and the shock Red Bull move which leaves F1 with regrets
How much did Newey upgrades do for Aston Martin?
Smedley used a trace comparison to pit Alonso's performance in Hungary against Williams star Carlos Sainz. Williams of course run a Mercedes power unit as opposed to the much-maligned Honda engine which Aston Martin run with.
Speaking on the High Performance Racing podcast, he revealed: "You can see in the minimum corner speeds, Alonso is much quicker everywhere - in Turn 3 or 5 or whatever, he doesn't even have to lift. So he has much more downforce on the car. It's just a more stable and a better performing car.
"But you can see with the Mercedes engine, the difference between the two engines and probably the drag between the two cars as well, he gets killed on all the straights. All of the straights, Sainz is up to 10kph faster, which is pretty impressive."
Okay so we know that the Aston chassis appeared to be much stronger in Budapest - as expected thanks to all those upgrades. But what did it exactly mean in speed terms?
"Okay so let's try to distil in simple terms how much this package is worth," Smedley continued.
"What [the data] shows you is the delta of the Aston to the pole position lap. If you take the first races up to Spain [not including Spain] then that deficit is 4.1 percent. We use percent because the physical lap time is different from circuit to circuit. So it's 4.1 percent slower.
"From Spain onwards, the top teams, they bring new packages and it's much quicker and then it's much closer to 5 percent slower. But then in Budapest, they were back to being 3.9 percent. So they've made relative time up to everybody.
"This is really interesting because the first part of the season they're 4.1 percent off, now they're 3.9 percent off. You could say it's within the noise, it's the same, or you could say it's 0.2 percent faster, whatever. What it means is Aston have kept the same pace as all of the front runners, which is quite impressive."
Now all eyes are on Honda, and power unit upgrades
Now Newey has started to turn around Aston's chassis issues, all eyes turn to Honda as it prepares to bring the first power unit upgrade of the season for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort (August 21-23). And it will be a significant moment says Smedley.
"Now what that doesn't include is the engine package, which is coming for Zandvoort, and Zandvoort is a real engine track - you need a very very strong engine there.
"So it will be interesting to see whether or not they can at least keep pace, because the engine deficit in Budapest - as you see from that trace with Sainz - was much less of a problem than it would be in Zandvoort.
"So Aston really need to Honda to step it up with this new engine package, with their tokens they've got to use."
Newey has already revealed that more chassis upgrades are coming in Monza [Italian Grand Prix] and Baku [Azerbaijan Grand Prix], while Honda can bring two engine upgrades during the remainder of 2026.
So in theory there is significant improvement still to be had, and Smedley believes there is one other major reason to be very optimistic if you are an Aston Martin fan.
"There's a lot to come and don't forget, what they've really been looking for is a stable platform. The correlation - so how much does the car give you on track compared to what you think it's going to do in simulation.
"Speaking with various people there, it's kinda done what they thought it should have done.
"They've now got a platform which is respectable to use Adrian's word, and now they've got to bat on from there."
F1 HEADLINES: Leclerc fires warning as fans go wild for Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: McLaren 'privately frustrated' by Mercedes as Lando Norris teases stunning switch
- Yesterday 16:54
F1 star has 'given up' after bruising season and could be replaced, claims former team boss
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull 'have one advantage' in bid to keep Max Verstappen as F1 champion weighs up transfer
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Leclerc fires warning as fans go wild for Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
- 3 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Aston Martin dark web data uncovers 'real numbers' about Adrian Newey upgrades
F1 Summer Break: Lewis and Kim unfiltered, Russell engaged and Leclercs dote on new arrival
Charles Leclerc fires F1 title fight warning and it's bad news for Lewis Hamilton
When George met Carmen: The chance blind date which led to F1's latest engagement
Latest News
F1 star has 'given up' after bruising season and could be replaced, claims former team boss
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin dark web data uncovers 'real numbers' about Adrian Newey upgrades
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull 'have one advantage' in bid to keep Max Verstappen as F1 champion weighs up transfer
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Leclerc fires warning as fans go wild for Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
- 3 hours ago
F1 legend's son gets stuck behind a TRUCK leaving pitlane in bizarre incident
- Yesterday 22:29
F1 Summer Break: Lewis and Kim unfiltered, Russell engaged and Leclercs dote on new arrival
- Yesterday 21:45
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july