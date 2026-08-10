F1 News Today: McLaren 'privately frustrated' by Mercedes as Lando Norris teases stunning switch
F1 News Today: McLaren 'privately frustrated' by Mercedes as Lando Norris teases stunning switch
The major F1 news on Monday August 10Make us your Google favorite
Being a customer team in F1 can be great. You get an engine made by experts at the top of the field, and you don't have to foot the bill for the development process.
However, as McLaren are being reminded in 2026, there are some downsides which come with getting someone else to make the engines and then send you a couple in the post – not least that they know how the power unit works a lot better than you do.
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Lando Norris teases fans as F1 champion leaves door open to stunning switch
Lando Norris has left the door open to go and compete in one of the world's most iconic races outside of F1.
The reigning world champion's McLaren team released an interview with him on a golf course at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in which he refused to definitively rule out entering the Indy 500 one day.
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George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has announced his engagement to partner Carmen Mundt.
The British driver took to social media to announce the news, that coincides with the F1 teams and drivers being on their summer break.
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How Adrian Newey held Aston Martin together when they could have crumbled
Adrian Newey is, and has been for decades, one of the most heralded figures in all of F1.
The 67-year-old is a borderline savant when it comes to race car design and aerodynamic vision, and had made himself possibly the single most successful person in the sport's history.
For all of that, you don't hear a lot of people talking about him as a great and inspiring leader - more typically being painted as a behind-the-scenes genius, usually with a more public-facing figure (Ron Dennis at McLaren, Christian Horner at Red Bull) doing much of the heavy lifting in terms of personnel management.
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Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider
Audi have been hailed for their start to the 2026 F1 season, in their first ever year as an engine manufacturer.
The team formerly known as Sauber are in their first season producing their own engines and running as Audi, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto beginning to catch the eyes of some leading insiders in the sport.
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James Vowles goes all in on AI as struggling Williams look for answers
You can't spell 'Williams' without 'AI' (if you mix the letters around a bit) and James Vowles is now pinning his hopes on artificial intelligence to help turn around his struggling F1 team.
In the middle of one of the most disappointing seasons in the iconic brand's long history, sliding rapidly backward after finally making some real progress last year, the team principal is now talking about their next imagined advantage over the rest of the grid: adopting AI into its workflow.
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