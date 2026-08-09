Lando Norris teases fans as F1 champion leaves door open to stunning switch
Lando Norris teases fans as F1 champion leaves door open to stunning switch
We would LOVE to see thisMake us your Google favorite
Lando Norris has left the door open to go and compete in one of the world's most iconic races outside of F1.
The reigning world champion's McLaren team released an interview with him on a golf course at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in which he refused to definitively rule out entering the Indy 500 one day.
The 500-mile race is one of the most special in all of motorsports, with hundreds of thousands pouring through the gates of the 2.5-mile oval on raceday to see drivers hit speeds of well over 200mph lap after lap. In fact, back in 2021, Helio Castroneves set a new Indy 500 record with an average speed of over 190mph – despite two safety car periods.
Norris, speaking with the track's iconic pagoda in the background, admitted that he finds the race 'pretty crazy' at what he called a scary place to race, and reaffirmed his absolute respect for the drivers who head out on track on Memorial Day weekend every year.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton gets major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes
Norris: You never know...
He did make a point of saying 'you never know' what may come in the future – McLaren do have an IndyCar team which usually runs an extra once-a-season entry for the iconic race, this year piloted by veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay – although it's hard to see any active F1 driver attempt the race unless the current calendar setup changes.
“I don't know if I would ever do it because it's pretty crazy,” Norris said. “You got to be a little bit crazy to do a race like this.
“So I have a lot of respect for the guys, the girls that come out and race here. But I think it's probably one of the coolest atmospheres you can get while doing a sporting event.
“Race days, almost 300,000 people, that's pretty unbelievable. So, yeah, imagine doing the warm up laps and the parade laps, it must be a very, very special feeling.
“So a lot of respect for those guys because it's a pretty scary place to come and race at the, speeds that they do. But you never know, you never know.”
F1 TRANSFER TALK: Sainz wants Red Bull, Perez to Williams and Alonso contract claims
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's wild prediction hits as Red Bull get Lambiase replacement
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
McLaren F1 boss admits fears over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri relationship after title fight
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion Lando Norris reveals his two favourite racing series: 'I want do to this most'
- Yesterday 22:30
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider
George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt
James Vowles goes all in on AI as struggling Williams look for answers
F1 Transfer Latest: Sainz 'wants Red Bull', Perez to Williams and Alonso contract claims
Latest News
Audi hailed as 'champions' already as F1 debut impresses leading insider
- 25 minutes ago
George Russell announces exciting engagement with partner Carmen Mundt
- 51 minutes ago
McLaren F1 boss admits fears over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri relationship after title fight
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are for real, George Russell is ENGAGED
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari get major title boost as key figure leaves Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet and baby Lily's F1 summer break revealed with stunning photos
- 2 hours ago
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july