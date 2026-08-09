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Lando Norris, generic, McLaren, 2026, British GP

Lando Norris teases fans as F1 champion leaves door open to stunning switch

Lando Norris, generic, McLaren, 2026, British GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Lando Norris teases fans as F1 champion leaves door open to stunning switch

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Lando Norris has left the door open to go and compete in one of the world's most iconic races outside of F1.

The reigning world champion's McLaren team released an interview with him on a golf course at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in which he refused to definitively rule out entering the Indy 500 one day.

The 500-mile race is one of the most special in all of motorsports, with hundreds of thousands pouring through the gates of the 2.5-mile oval on raceday to see drivers hit speeds of well over 200mph lap after lap. In fact, back in 2021, Helio Castroneves set a new Indy 500 record with an average speed of over 190mph – despite two safety car periods.

Norris, speaking with the track's iconic pagoda in the background, admitted that he finds the race 'pretty crazy' at what he called a scary place to race, and reaffirmed his absolute respect for the drivers who head out on track on Memorial Day weekend every year.

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Norris: You never know...

He did make a point of saying 'you never know' what may come in the future – McLaren do have an IndyCar team which usually runs an extra once-a-season entry for the iconic race, this year piloted by veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay – although it's hard to see any active F1 driver attempt the race unless the current calendar setup changes.

“I don't know if I would ever do it because it's pretty crazy,” Norris said. “You got to be a little bit crazy to do a race like this. 

“So I have a lot of respect for the guys, the girls that come out and race here. But I think it's probably one of the coolest atmospheres you can get while doing a sporting event. 

“Race days, almost 300,000 people, that's pretty unbelievable. So, yeah, imagine doing the warm up laps and the parade laps, it must be a very, very special feeling.

“So a lot of respect for those guys because it's a pretty scary place to come and race at the, speeds that they do. But you never know, you never know.”

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