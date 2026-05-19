McLaren star in multi-car crash with ex-F1 drivers at Indy 500

Rossi, O'Ward and Grosjean were seen by medical teams and are reportedly fine

On the Monday practice session ahead of the 2026 Indianapolis 500, McLaren star Pato O'Ward and former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi were involved in a multi-car collision.

The 2026 Indy 500 takes place on Sunday, May 24, with Alex Palou securing pole position for the event last weekend. Rossi qualified second, while David Maluks completed the top three positions.

During a practice session on the following Monday, however, Rossi suffered minor injuries after a collision, which involved several other vehicles.

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Rossi spun off at Turn 2, where the rear of his ECR Chevrolet slammed into the wall then flipped and grazed the barriers on its side, before sitting back down.

O'Ward's McLaren then also spun, slamming into Rossi and ripping the left sidepod off his car as debris littered the air, with Grosjean also becoming tangled in the collision.

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Rossi was then transported to the hospital after the crash, with ECR confirming on Monday night that he: "Underwent successful outpatient procedures this evening to repair minor injuries to a finger on his left hand and his right ankle."

Now, Rossi's ECR team have issued an additional update on social media, and wrote in a statement: "Rossi is in good spirits and has no additional injuries.

“Rossi’s recovery will be under the care of IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Julia Vaizer and the IndyCar medical team. His progress will continue to be evaluated with the full intent of participating in final practice on Friday, May 22 and the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24.

"The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew will prepare a backup car and return to the track for final practice on Friday, May 22. Additional updates will be provided when available.”

Grosjean and O’Ward were also seen and released by the care centre, with no additional injuries.

Following the incident, the ex-Haas F1 star told media: "Most importantly everyone is ok, it happens. I think Rossi spun, Pato spun, and trying to avoid them I also spun...I had to brake. Slowing down, trying to go left, the car just spun."

Arrow McLaren driver O’Ward was also in an appropriate state to speak after the incident, saying: "Wrong place, wrong time... I just feel for the guys who have got to rebuild a new car, but I'm sure they're going to build me something that's going to feel like nothing happened."

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