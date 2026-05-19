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mohammed ben sulayem looking serious with sunglasses on in front of dark blue background and white FIA logo

FIA president takes dig at Max Verstappen and others over new F1 rules

mohammed ben sulayem looking serious with sunglasses on in front of dark blue background and white FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA president takes dig at Max Verstappen and others over new F1 rules

The FIA president has hit back

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hit back at F1 stars like Max Verstappen who have complained about the new regulations.

It has been a volatile start to the new F1 era, which saw a dramatic shift towards sustainability with an almost 50/50 split between electric power and the internal combustion engine.

However, after complaints from the drivers and fans regarding energy management and artificial racing, the FIA have been open to rule tweaks to help improve the safety and the spectacle in F1.

The most dramatic of these changes will come next year, after the FIA, F1 teams and power unit manufacturers agreed to reduce the electrical power and move more towards a 60/40 split.

The FIA announced in a statement: "Turning to the longer-term refinement of the regulations, it was agreed in principle to introduce evolutionary changes to the rules regarding hardware components, making competition safer, fairer and more intuitive for drivers and teams.

"The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power by ~50kW alongside a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment power by ~50kW."

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull get ‘serious’ about Verstappen exit as Nurburgring 24 Hours promotion confirmed

FIA president: F1 criticism comes from those lagging behind

Despite the FIA's enthusiasm to work with drivers and teams to improve F1, president Ben Sulayem recently defended the direction the sport has gone in to Forbes.

In a sit-down interview, he argued that complaints weren't universal on the grid, but instead from teams and drivers who have not implemented the new regulations well, pointing to Mercedes and Ferrari as teams who were not as eager to voice their displeasure.

"When I took over, it was 2022 – the agreement was signed in August 2022," he reflected.

"But the regulations did not come about within eight months. It was discussed with all the teams for a total of eighteen months, and then it was implemented."

"Everyone had the same amount of time: if you look at August 2022 and then the implementation during the first test they did in Barcelona this year, that was enough time for everyone."

"Some had a problem with the car – some with the power unit and some with the chassis – but it is amazing how only those who are lagging behind complain. Did you hear Mercedes or Ferrari complain? No, of course not. It is a cycle."

"Today there is someone who is so good, and then everyone wants to take his place. And those are the rivals, who are competitive. But the criticism only comes from the people who perhaps haven't implemented the regulations very well."

READ MORE: Verstappen plots Nurburgring return after 24 hour heartbreak

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F1 FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem

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