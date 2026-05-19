F1 News Today: Red Bull get ‘serious’ about Max Verstappen exit as Nurburgring 24 Hours promotion confirmed
F1 News Today: Red Bull get ‘serious’ about Max Verstappen exit as Nurburgring 24 Hours promotion confirmed
All the latest F1 news as the Nurburgring 24 Hours concludes and the Canadian Grand Prix looms
Red Bull are reportedly taking the threat of a potential F1 exit for Max Verstappen 'very seriously' rather than it being just another rumour regarding the Dutchman's future.
Verstappen is known to be at odds with the new F1 regulations and has instead appeared much happier during his multiple appearances at the Nurburgring this year.
But what would the energy drink giants do should their star driver depart anytime soon?
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Dacia promoted in official Nurburgring 24 Hours results after dramatic finish in Germany
After Max Verstappen, the No. 300 Dacia was the second biggest story of last weekend's Nurburgring 24 Hours, and thanks to a post-race change, the unlikely fan-favourite entry has received a major promotion.
Following an incredible journey which saw the unlikeliest of challengers become a global phenomenon on social media, the Dacia Logan DID finish the famous race. And not only that, it was promoted 13 places in the official final classification.
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Kimi Antonelli will 'definitely' move to Ferrari claims F1 star's friend
Kimi Antonelli is currently loving life at the top of the F1 2026 drivers' championship, but he will do well to remember that he is only there because Mercedes boss Toto Wolff took a chance on him.
Despite it only being the 19-year-old's sophomore season in F1, the chances of a move to Ferrari for Antonelli have been labelled as 'definitive' by an acquaintance of the Italian teenager.
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New F1 video game confirmed by Lewis Hamilton, but there's one thing wrong with it
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has confirmed a new F1 video game, taking to social media to reveal a teaser where where he features as one of the cover stars.
Last year's release of EA Sports' F1 25 was highly-anticipated, especially for fans of the British racing legend, but this year's update may not be quite what gamers were expecting.
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F1 paddock spy 'signed a deal' with team to snoop on rivals, the shocking methods revealed
An extraordinary account of espionage in the paddock has been revealed by an alleged professional Formula 1 spy, who officially works with a team on the grid.
SPOILER ALERT: yes, this is as crazy as it sounds.
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