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Meijer wint Cup 2-klasse op Nurburgring

Racing superstar wins two races at Nurburgring and Spa at the SAME TIME - here's how he did it

Meijer wint Cup 2-klasse op Nurburgring — Photo: © IMAGO

Racing superstar wins two races at Nurburgring and Spa at the SAME TIME - here's how he did it

Paul Meijer travelled between the Nurburgring and Spa

Originally written by Vincent Bruins. This version is a translation.

Paul Meijer enjoyed a challenging and successful weekend, racing at both the Nurburgring 24 hour race and Spa-Francorchamps.

The Dutch Porsche driver took part in two separate events – winning at both – and proved his versatility behind the wheel.

Meijer shared the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup with team-mates Alexander Hardt, Benja Hites, and Benjamin Koslowski for Black Falcon Team Zimmermann.

In a dramatic turn of events during the first qualifying session, Hardt’s car unexpectedly halted and caught fire, with matters worsening when another Porsche collided with them.

Fortunately, both Hardt and the other driver, Janina Schall, emerged unscathed. Although Black Falcon received permission to use a spare chassis, the team ultimately qualified last in the Cup 2 class.

READ MORE: Verstappen plots Nurburgring return after 24 hour heartbreak

Meijer wins simultaneously in Germany and Belgium

The team made an impressive turnaround in the race. "After starting from the back – finishing P97 overall and last in our class – we had taken the lead by the end of the first stint," Meijer told GPFans and Autosport.nl on Sunday morning.

"I’ve completed two double stints, and at 9:00 I begin my final two and a half hours before quickly heading back to Spa. We’re now running P21 overall and first in our class with a four and a half minute lead," he added, with roughly seven hours remaining.

Meijer didn’t limit himself to the Nurburgring 24 hours. He also competed in the GT Cup Europe at Spa-Francorchamps, traveling back and forth to take on both challenges.

Even though he wasn’t present at the Nurburgring finish because he was in Belgium, he will still receive the Cup 2 class trophy. With Black Falcon Team Zimmermann, he also managed an impressive P18 overall finish.

READ MORE: The paddock spy who 'signed a deal' with F1 team to snoop on rivals

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