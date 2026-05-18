The Nurburgring 24 Hours has celebrated as stunning attendance record thanks in part to the Max Verstappen effect at the 'Green Hell'.

While it was Verstappen's No. 3 Mercedes-AMG Winward Racing squad that led 85 laps of the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours, a late mechanical issue denied him, Dani Juncadella, Lucas Auer and Jules Gounon victory.

Juncadella only managed two laps after taking over from Verstappen, before he returned to the pits and was wheeled into the garage due to a mechanical fault with the Mercedes.

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The team later revealed that an ABS sensor issue caused vibrations, and soon after, the driveshaft snapped, putting a an abrupt end to their chances of a win.

As a result, the No. 80 Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol car, comprised of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller and Maxime Martin, inherited the lead and managed to hold on until the chequered flag to win the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Regardless of the results, however, the weekend remains a massive success, not just for the Nurburgring but also the endurance racing spectacle as a whole.

NURBURGRING RESULTS: Verstappen final placing, times and more

Nurburgring breaks attendance record

After reports of a sell out weekend for the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the first time this has happened in its history, the iconic track confirmed their attendance figures during the weekend.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "A new attendance record at the Nurburgring 24 Hours. 352,000 of you. What a number. You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you for an absolutely brilliant weekend with you all!"

The record of 352,000 beats the attendance record set only last year, where 280,000 spectators were recorded for the 2025 race weekend.

Last year already saw a 40,000 rise from the 2024 race, with the Verstappen effect helping the Nurburgring once again boost their figures.

Can the Nurburgring build on 2026 success?

Verstappen's entry into this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours has undoubtedly brought endurance to an entirely new fanbase, with more F1 stars such as Kimi Antonelli and George Russell keen to one day follow in his footsteps at the Nurburgring.

With victory denied to Verstappen in 2026, does this mean there's a chance we'll see the Dutchman take on the iconic race once again?

WATCH LIVE: Verstappen team suffer major problem

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