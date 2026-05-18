Ferrari is F1's most difficult beast, and even Max Verstappen has been told he may not be able to conquer it.

The iconic marque last won an F1 drivers' championship in 2007, and since then have boasted generational talents such as Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in their driver lineups. Yet, Ferrari have come no closer to winning a title.

Far from being a driver issue, Ferrari's chance of championship winning success comes from a more complex formula, where the driver cannot simply build the existing team around themselves, but must tackle the wider structural forces at play in Maranello.

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According to Ralf Schumacher, brother of Michael Schumacher, this is what the seven-time champion took control of himself when he arrived at Ferrari, bringing with him his own committed team to restore them to world championship glory.

However, when pondering whether four-time champion Verstappen could bring the same strengths to Ferrari, should he move, Schumacher was dubious that even the Dutchman would be able to win a title at the team.

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Why Verstappen and Ferrari wouldn't work

Speaking on Sky Sports Germany's Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher explained regarding Verstappen: "Anything is conceivable. Many drivers desperately want to go to Ferrari – it's something very special as a brand in Formula 1."

The German then went on to detail how the structure at Ferrari would not work for Verstappen, due to Verstappen's need to be the team leader.

"Max would then have to subordinate himself to this structure in a certain way – and he's not like that," he continued.

"He's just as used to being a team leader. But if he comes into this team alone, which isn't functioning well right now, he won't be able to handle it as a driver."

"He couldn't bring anything with him. My brother brought a group of people with him back then who really worked together brilliantly. But going there alone as a driver, I don't think that's enough."

Schumacher then revealed where he thought Verstappen would move to should he leave Red Bull, and concluded: "Accordingly, in my view, he'll only be able to go to Mercedes or McLaren."

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