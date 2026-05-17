close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen at the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen makes major career announcement at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Verstappen at the Nurburgring — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen makes major career announcement at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

The Dutchman was clearly having a lot of fun in Germany

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

F1 superstar Max Verstappen has loved every second of his experience at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race, and he absolutely wants to be back for more.

The 28-year-old four-time F1 champion is making his debut in the gruelling test of speed and endurance at the iconic German track. And he has announced that this step into the unknown will not be the last time he visits the Eifel region.

The presence of the Red Bull driver has sparked unprecedented public interest, selling out the event completely for the first time in its 56-year history. It's a level of excitement that is also felt by the Dutchman himself.

WATCH LIVE: Nurburgring 24 Hours: Verstappen bids for victory

Verstappen wants to race Nurburgring every year

"The Nurburgring 24 Hours is one of the biggest races of the year, which is why we're here," he said.

"We're racing with a professional line-up, and having me on board is really exciting. This is something I want to do every year - whether with one or more cars - and our main goal is to win races."

GT3 love a sharp contrast with F1 frustration

Verstappen’s passion for GT racing could not be more different from his feelings about the elite world of F1 in 2026. He has been hugely unimpressed with the new generation of F1 cars introduced earlier this year, even comparing them to Mario Kart. He believes the current regulations are "anti-driving".

The Red Bull star's frustrations have been compounded by a rocky start to the season for his team. Red Bull are struggling with a lack of power from the new Ford engine and currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings.

Verstappen meanwhile finds himself in a disappointing seventh position in the drivers' championship, already with a significant deficit to leading Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

READ MORE: Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 hour race hit by 32-second penalty to race leader

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife 24 Hours of Nurburgring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen team-mate collides with F1 champion at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Max Verstappen team-mate collides with F1 champion at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

  • 9 minutes ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours latest: Max Verstappen leads and THREE disqualifications

Nurburgring 24 Hours latest: Max Verstappen leads and THREE disqualifications

  • 2 hours ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen leads

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen leads

  • 2 hours ago
LIVE | Max Verstappen onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours Live

LIVE | Max Verstappen onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen team-mate survives Nurburgring chaos and rain showers: 'It was very difficult'

Max Verstappen team-mate survives Nurburgring chaos and rain showers: 'It was very difficult'

  • Today 00:05
Max Verstappen team-mate reacts after puncture incident at Nurburgring 24 hour race

Max Verstappen team-mate reacts after puncture incident at Nurburgring 24 hour race

  • Yesterday 20:27

Just in

10:56
Max Verstappen team-mate collides with F1 champion at Nurburgring 24 Hours race
08:56
Carlos Sainz fury revealed over Max Verstappen decision
08:50
Nurburgring 24 Hours latest: Max Verstappen leads and THREE disqualifications
08:30
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen leads
08:22
Live
LIVE | Max Verstappen onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen leads Nurburgring 24 Hours

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen leads

2 hours ago
LIVE | Max Verstappen onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours Live

LIVE | Max Verstappen onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours

2 hours ago
Honda move influenced Max Verstappen Red Bull exit decision Latest F1 News

Honda move influenced Max Verstappen Red Bull exit decision

Yesterday 21:14
Max Verstappen goes from P10 to P1 with incredible first stint in Nurburgring 24 Hours race Nurburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen goes from P10 to P1 with incredible first stint in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Yesterday 19:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x