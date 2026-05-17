Max Verstappen makes major career announcement at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

The Dutchman was clearly having a lot of fun in Germany

F1 superstar Max Verstappen has loved every second of his experience at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race, and he absolutely wants to be back for more.

The 28-year-old four-time F1 champion is making his debut in the gruelling test of speed and endurance at the iconic German track. And he has announced that this step into the unknown will not be the last time he visits the Eifel region.

The presence of the Red Bull driver has sparked unprecedented public interest, selling out the event completely for the first time in its 56-year history. It's a level of excitement that is also felt by the Dutchman himself.

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WATCH LIVE: Nurburgring 24 Hours: Verstappen bids for victory

Verstappen wants to race Nurburgring every year

"The Nurburgring 24 Hours is one of the biggest races of the year, which is why we're here," he said.

"We're racing with a professional line-up, and having me on board is really exciting. This is something I want to do every year - whether with one or more cars - and our main goal is to win races."

GT3 love a sharp contrast with F1 frustration

Verstappen’s passion for GT racing could not be more different from his feelings about the elite world of F1 in 2026. He has been hugely unimpressed with the new generation of F1 cars introduced earlier this year, even comparing them to Mario Kart. He believes the current regulations are "anti-driving".

The Red Bull star's frustrations have been compounded by a rocky start to the season for his team. Red Bull are struggling with a lack of power from the new Ford engine and currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings.

Verstappen meanwhile finds himself in a disappointing seventh position in the drivers' championship, already with a significant deficit to leading Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

READ MORE: Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 hour race hit by 32-second penalty to race leader

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