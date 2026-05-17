Max Verstappen team-mate survives Nurburgring chaos and rain showers: 'It was very difficult'
Max Verstappen team-mate survives Nurburgring chaos and rain showers: 'It was very difficult'
Auer kept Verstappen Racing in the shout for the race win
Max Verstappen's team are still in solid contention to win the Nurburgring 24 hour race, despite tricky conditions affecting the double stint of Lucas Auer.
The opening eight hours have been nothing short of chaotic. Changing conditions and several crashes, even among the top GT3 teams, turned the race into an all-out battle for survival, with one driver disqualified.
However, through the carnage of the rain, crashes and the fading sunlight making way for the darkness only illuminated by car headlights, Mercedes kept control of the race in a one-two, well ahead of rivals BMW in third.
WATCH LIVE: Nurburgring 24 Hours: Verstappen bids for victory
A Delicate chess game in the rain
Dani Juncadella kicked things off for Verstappen Racing, followed by double stints from Max Verstappen (who hit a barrier early on) and Jules Gounon. Auer joined the line-up as the rain began to fall, tackling a challenging two-hour double stint where the track alternated rapidly between dry and wet conditions.
“It was very challenging,” Auer told GPFans. “The first stint took place in ever-changing conditions, so we opted for intermediate tires. Overall, we felt confident and everything went relatively smoothly. It was a solid double stint.”
For now, Auer is enjoying a well-deserved break as he hands over the number 3 car to Juncadella, who at time of publishing narrowly trails in second place for Verstappen Racing behind the Mercedes #80 car of Luca Stolz.
READ MORE: Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 hour race hit by 32-second penalty to race leader
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