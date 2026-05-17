close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Auer at Verstappen Racing

Max Verstappen team-mate survives Nurburgring chaos and rain showers: 'It was very difficult'

Auer at Verstappen Racing — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen team-mate survives Nurburgring chaos and rain showers: 'It was very difficult'

Auer kept Verstappen Racing in the shout for the race win

Originally written by Vincent Bruins. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen's team are still in solid contention to win the Nurburgring 24 hour race, despite tricky conditions affecting the double stint of Lucas Auer.

The opening eight hours have been nothing short of chaotic. Changing conditions and several crashes, even among the top GT3 teams, turned the race into an all-out battle for survival, with one driver disqualified.

However, through the carnage of the rain, crashes and the fading sunlight making way for the darkness only illuminated by car headlights, Mercedes kept control of the race in a one-two, well ahead of rivals BMW in third.

WATCH LIVE: Nurburgring 24 Hours: Verstappen bids for victory

A Delicate chess game in the rain

Dani Juncadella kicked things off for Verstappen Racing, followed by double stints from Max Verstappen (who hit a barrier early on) and Jules Gounon. Auer joined the line-up as the rain began to fall, tackling a challenging two-hour double stint where the track alternated rapidly between dry and wet conditions.

“It was very challenging,” Auer told GPFans. “The first stint took place in ever-changing conditions, so we opted for intermediate tires. Overall, we felt confident and everything went relatively smoothly. It was a solid double stint.”

For now, Auer is enjoying a well-deserved break as he hands over the number 3 car to Juncadella, who at time of publishing narrowly trails in second place for Verstappen Racing behind the Mercedes #80 car of Luca Stolz.

READ MORE: Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 hour race hit by 32-second penalty to race leader

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife 24 Hours of Nurburgring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen live onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours for night stint

Max Verstappen live onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours for night stint

  • 25 minutes ago
Max Verstappen team-mate reacts after puncture incident at Nurburgring 24 hour race

Max Verstappen team-mate reacts after puncture incident at Nurburgring 24 hour race

  • Yesterday 20:27
Max Verstappen goes from P10 to P1 with incredible first stint in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Max Verstappen goes from P10 to P1 with incredible first stint in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

  • Yesterday 19:45
Max Verstappen hits barrier in battle for Nurburgring 24 hour lead

Max Verstappen hits barrier in battle for Nurburgring 24 hour lead

  • Yesterday 18:31
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times

  • Yesterday 18:02
Nurburgring 24 Hours race disqualification announced with licence revoked after major infringement

Nurburgring 24 Hours race disqualification announced with licence revoked after major infringement

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

01:32
Max Verstappen live onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours for night stint
16-5
Nurburgring 24 Hours race disqualification announced with licence revoked after major infringement
16-5
F1 star Kimi Antonelli leaves Bono livid after prank: 'The little s*** has done it again!'
16-5
Christian Horner F1 return rumours intensify after surprise BYD appearance
16-5
Honda move influenced Max Verstappen Red Bull exit decision
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen live onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours for night stint Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen live onboard at the Nurburgring 24 Hours for night stint

25 minutes ago
Honda move influenced Max Verstappen Red Bull exit decision Latest F1 News

Honda move influenced Max Verstappen Red Bull exit decision

Yesterday 21:14
Max Verstappen goes from P10 to P1 with incredible first stint in Nurburgring 24 Hours race Nurburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen goes from P10 to P1 with incredible first stint in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Yesterday 19:45
Max Verstappen hits barrier in battle for Nurburgring 24 hour lead Nurburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen hits barrier in battle for Nurburgring 24 hour lead

Yesterday 18:31
Ontdek het op Google Play
x